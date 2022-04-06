Consumer Corner: What is the 'Scary Hour' and can it really help save me a lot of money?

Do you ever find your ‘to do’ list of jobs is getting longer but never quite gets completed? There’s the immediate ‘to dos’ like buying your child new pencils for their pencil case or getting the car washed but then there are the other ones such as negotiating your home insurance bill or switching energy provider.

These are the jobs that often get left behind and a year rolls into another year and you find yourself still paying for the movie channels on Sky that you haven’t watched once. That is where the hack called the Scary Hour can help.

The scary hour is a concept devised by Laura Wheeler from San Francisco. The idea behind it is that for one hour either a day or a week you step outside your comfort zone and tackle the things that you have been putting on the long finger. A week is probably more realistic and if you can achieve great things in that hour then you could be well on your way to saving a lot of money.

To do the scary hour right you have to set a timer and time yourself on having that hour to be brave. Ask for the discounts and the deals.

The first step to a successful scary hour is getting the time right. Pick a time that suits you each week. A lot of helplines and customer care centres stay open now past 5pm and many are open on Saturday. This will make it much easier when seeking out your bargains. Nothing will beat a conversation either.

It may be frustrating waiting on the line for someone to answer but speaking to someone will be much more effective than email.

The next step is getting your list together. Think of all your bills you spend money on — electricity, gas, phone, broadband, TV, bins, home insurance, car tax, health and life insurance. And probably more. We pay a lot of money each month on our bills.

Next for scary hour success is making out your list and your plan. Get a scary hour notebook and this way you can keep track of when you made your calls and the results. This is very handy as many deals you may be offered will expire in six or 12 months and you could be switched to a higher cost plan without knowing it once the deal runs out.

Once you have your list done it is time for your scary hour. Get in the zone and go for it. The idea behind the name ‘scary hour’ is that this is the hour where you make demands that you generally may not feel comfortable doing. It is a scary thought to be demanding when it may not be in your nature, but this is your money.

Cancelling and changing your providers can save you a lot of money. If, for example, each scary hour resulted in savings of €100 per month on bills or cancelling subscriptions, that adds up to €1,200 a year in savings.

Laur advises too to tell someone you are planning on doing scary hour so that you can be held accountable.

Scary hour could also be used to write that letter you have been meaning to send or make a phone call to a friend you had been putting off.

It can be a great way to make some really good progress on that ‘to do’ list.