What did you write in the Census time capsule? We want to read your stories

How will we remember the Ireland of 2022? The new time capsule feature in the Census gives the public a chance to have their say and many have shared their responses on social media.

Some have chosen to remember loved ones who passed away, from young children and lost pregnancies to those who passed away during the pandemic. Others have used to opportunity to reveal struggles and share their hope for a brighter future. More still have used the extra space to share a drawing, poem or witty observation.