What did you write in the Census time capsule? We want to read your stories

Whether it was a poem or a political statement, we would like to share some of the responses to the new time capsule feature in Census 2022
For Census 2022, the population was offered a blank 'time capsule' section to share any extra information of their choosing. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 13:36
Denise O’Donoghue

How will we remember the Ireland of 2022? The new time capsule feature in the Census gives the public a chance to have their say and many have shared their responses on social media.

Some have chosen to remember loved ones who passed away, from young children and lost pregnancies to those who passed away during the pandemic. Others have used to opportunity to reveal struggles and share their hope for a brighter future. More still have used the extra space to share a drawing, poem or witty observation.

Given the range of responses, historians of 2122 will surely have plenty of material to sift through. In the meantime, we would love to read some of the words you have chosen to share in the Census. Please fill out the form below with your input and we will publish a selection in print and online, allowing the readers of 2022 a sneak peek at what our descendants will discover.

