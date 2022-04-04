Bernard O'Shea: There's too much to remember in modern life

I’m constantly berated for being “forgetful,” primarily by family members. My work life, like most people’s, is laid out with constant heartwarming reminders in the guise of deadlines or hitting targets by specific dates. It’s outside of the 9 to 5 where the trouble begins for me.

My three biggest memory offenders would be.

1. Forgetting to put the bins out

2. Birthdays and Anniversaries

3. Passwords

Last Tuesday morning I forgot to put out the bins. My wife berated me, “You have one job!” I don’t have “one job.” However, this is one of them. My problem is that I’m reminded on Monday night, “don’t forget to put out the bins, Bernard,” but then I reply, “They don’t go out until Tuesday night.”

Then I forgot to put them out on Tuesday, my rationale being that I shouldn’t have been reminded a day early. Make any sense? If it doesn’t, don’t worry. The brain is a complicated muscle. That’s my excuse anyway.

I like to think of myself as a thoughtful person, and I’ve been told that I give great presents but remembering the day people were born or the exact date that you met or married your partner legally, I’m lost.

The same goes for Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, anything with “day” or “anniversary.” I forget my birthday every year, and I’m genuinely surprised when I get a card or a present.

In my first week of college, I had to call my mother to ask her what year I was born as I didn’t yet have an ID card. This is a constant stick to slag me with. It’s 1979, by the way. I think.

You can always forget a teenager’s birthday because they are delighted with cash even if it's five months late; however, when my nieces and nephews were small, I’d keep toys in my boot year-round just in case I’d forget.

I will still lobby anyone that will listen that we should have just one day to celebrate everything. Pick a day, any day, and on that day, we celebrate birthdays, feast days, Christmas, Halloween, Easter. I also have a name for it “Everything Day.”

Then there are passwords. For most of my 43 years on planet earth, I only had to remember three things.

1. Our home phone number. I shed a little tear for the days when I typed 0502, followed by the house number. I’d pray that “Mammy” would answer the phone because if my father picked up well, that was a fifty pence piece wasted. In fairness, he would always holler down the hall, “Mary! Bernard’s on the phone.” There was a noble understanding between us. 2. My pin for my bank card (which I constantly forgot) 3. The Dublin to Cork bus that leaves Busarus at 6pm DOES NOT STOP IN DURROW no matter how much you beg and plead with the driver. By the way, I think it was the 6pm bus.

But now I have a billion stupid passwords to remember. I must know a series of digits akin to defusing a bomb in a James Bond film to be rewarded with a glimpse of my bank balance.

I need to remember the passcode for my phone. Even with fingerprint and face technology, my devices say, “Eh yeah, but you turned me off, so you need to tell me the six-digit number you thought of in 2007.”

Then there is my master passcode, which I thought would cover everything. But then some websites demand that your only allow eight characters with a “special symbol” that’s ancient Greek, and it has to have a direct link to the latitude and longitude of the exact position you were when you select the little bits of the screen that had clouds in it to prove you weren’t a cyber-terrorist. Come on, Bernard, you must remember that.

I know that computers and smartphones will randomly generate and store your passwords. That’s until they ask you, “which of the following 698 passwords should I use to log in, Bernard?”

On the advice of my family, I’ve pretended to eat and drink all the so-called memory-boosting foods. According to the Mayo Clinic; “A healthy diet might be as good for your brain as your heart. Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Choose low-fat protein sources, such as fish, beans, and skinless poultry. What you drink counts, too. Too much alcohol can lead to confusion and memory loss. So can drug use.”

If I were to eat fish, beans, and skinless poultry, I’d be in a survival situation with no access to a Super Valu with a deli counter.

The other chestnut (also a memory-boosting food) that is constantly rolled out is “green vegetables”. Sometimes, I feel sorry for the likes of kale. Once a humble weed, now forced into solving everything wrong with humankind. It’s the equivalent of being dragged out of Supermacs at half two in the morning and the Taoiseach roaring at me, “You have to solve the inflation crisis.”

I don’t need a professional examination to explain why I’m forgetful. I know why. My mother remembered phone numbers and boasted, “I knew 403 numbers off by heart, 603 addresses, and 57 birthdays.” But now I’m constantly reminded about EVERYTHING and forget the 57 birthdays.

On my phone yesterday, I got 15 emails to remind me about various things like “Don’t forget to book your Easter getaway.” “Now is the time to purchase these spring offers”, and “If you haven’t already seen this amazing program, you have until Tuesday.”

My notifications constantly bulldoze my mind with apps telling me to input my data about my lunch. My calendar reminds me that it’s a four-minute drive to the school and “traffic is light.”

The reason why I forget so much is that I have so much crap to remember.

There is a fix. I’ve started to take certain information out of my life—a “reminder” detox. I don’t need all those notifications on my phone. I’ve ransacked my inbox of junk mail reminding me that “It was spring cleaning time” and deleted with a vengeance, “Its time you invested in bitcoin.” Now I’ve decided all I need to do is remind myself to make sure I only remember the essential things.

The only problem is when I forget to put out the bin next week, what or who do I blame then? I must remember to buy some kale.