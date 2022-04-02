Thousands set off to #ClimbwithCharlie at more than 200 events around the country

Seven months ago, Charlie Bird shared with his Twitter followers that he had been experiencing “major issues” with his speech.

“Despite a series of tests still don’t know what is going on,” he tweeted on September 24 of last year.

A few weeks later, the former RTÉ broadcaster announced he had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

In the months that have followed, the 72-year-old has admitted he has been moved to tears on many occasions.

"I will soon be dead," he told the RTÉ Guide in December, "I won’t see my grandkids grow up."

“On the dark days, and there are dark days, I cry and I wish I didn’t. I feel embarrassed with people sitting opposite me but I can’t help it.

“But the messages of support and goodwill lift me," he said.

Charlie Bird has been inundated with support ahead of the climb

Along with the cards, letters and mass cards that arrive at Charlie's home in Ashford Co Wicklow, there have been drawings, even songs — first from Bono, later Michael English and Bird’s former RTÉ colleagues — dedicated in his honour. The people of Ireland have shown him, much like his friend Vicky Phelan, that they are with him every step of the way.

And today, that show of support and solidarity will reach its peak, with thousands across the country lacing up their hiking boots for A Climb with Charlie.

More than 200 separate climbs from Malin Head to Baltimore are taking place across the island.

In Westport, Bird will lead hundreds of hikers, including former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy to the top of Croagh Patrick.

When he reaches the top, the broadcaster says he intends to light five candles.

Charlie Bird will light five candles on the Reek

One for those working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic; one for those who are ill; one for Vicky Phelan; one for the people of Ukraine; and one for those "who climb their own mountain".

Today, the broadcaster’s natural voice is almost gone entirely, but he expresses himself via an app created by Irish company Marino Software that allows him to type what he wants to say and repeats it aloud in a cloned version of his own voice.

On Friday, he used that cloned voice to share with his Twitter followers that his campaign Climb with Charlie was close to its target of raising €1m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House — and likely to surpass it this weekend.