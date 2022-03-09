Charlie Bird: First candle I will light on Croagh Patrick will be for ‘my soulmate’ Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan says she will not be able to join the broadcaster on his climb due to her ill health
Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird in Limerick.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:41
Denise O’Donoghue

Broadcaster Charlie Bird says campaigner Vicky Phelan is in his thoughts every day after she announced she would be unable to take part in his fundraising climb of Croagh Patrick due to ill health.

On Monday Ms Phelan, who has terminal cancer, revealed she spent two weeks in hospice care after suffering complications from her radiotherapy treatment and that her condition "has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life."

She also said she is stepping back from social media to focus on spending time with her family and friends and confirmed she would be unable to join Mr Bird at his event as she is "simply not well enough".

Mr Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and is organising the climb to raise awareness and raise funds for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

"I have had to make the hard decision NOT to make the journey to Croagh Patrick in April for the #climbwithcharlie. I am simply not well enough either physically or mentally,” Ms Phelan said.

“The past few weeks have really knocked the stuffing out of me and I need to focus on just getting well again. I have already been in touch with Charlie and he has been great about it."

Yesterday, Mr Bird took to Twitter to share his best wishes with Ms Phelan and said he will light the first candle at the summit for her.

“So sad that Vicky Phelan won’t be able to wave me off on the 2nd April when I start to climb Croagh Patrick,” he said.

"She has told me she will be with me in spirit. Vicky you are in my thoughts every day. When I get to the top the first candle I light will be for you, Vicky, my soulmate.” 

He later added that she is in his thoughts. “I am thinking of you and I know I am speaking for so many people around the country as well. We are all extending the hand of love and friendship to you.” 

 Ms Phelan responded to her “dear friend” on Twitter to say thank you.

“Thank you, Charlie, for your lovely message and for promising to light a candle for me at the top. That really means a lot to me," she wrote.

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine hold flowers, on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. Picture: Andreea Alexandru/AP/Shutterstock

