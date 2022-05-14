Bonnie Wright: There is no wrong way to do the right thing

I was born in East London into a loving family, with an older brother Lewis and my parents Gary and Sheila. My earliest memory is probably building sand castles with my brother Lewis on the south coast of England, probably wearing oversized t-shirts with a Looney Tunes character on it. And if we were lucky in the summer picking blackberries behind the sand dunes and making blackberry and apple crumble.
- Bonnie Wright is a model, director, Greenpeace ambassador and actress best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. Her debut book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet is a guide to changing habits, living more sustainably, and taking action to confront climate crisis. Available now.