Bonnie Wright: There is no wrong way to do the right thing

I was born in East London into a loving family, with an older brother Lewis and my parents Gary and Sheila. My earliest memory is probably building sand castles with my brother Lewis on the south coast of England, probably wearing oversized t-shirts with a Looney Tunes character on it. And if we were lucky in the summer picking blackberries behind the sand dunes and making blackberry and apple crumble.

I think the person I have become is a combination of the body and soul I was born into and the existing traits I have within my human design. The rest of me is down to hard work, dedication, being curious for life and the influence of the people and world around me.

The greatest challenge I’ve faced so far in life was hitting my writing deadline for my book Go Gently – but writing the book is also my proudest achievement. As someone who struggled to read as a child, I never saw myself as an author. To see my name on the spine of a book is so exciting. I put my heart and soul into the pages of Go Gently and I am proud of the amount I grew as a person through the writing process.

I think my greatest quality is my optimism. I am a glass half full kind of person. That’s the energy I take into the climate movement. I truly believe we can each make a difference, we can each become part of the change we want to see.

Bonnie Wright's book Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet is out now

The climate crisis hasn’t really impacted my day to day life yet, unlike millions of people across the world who are living on the front lines of change. Many have been displaced from extreme weather events, or volatile weather that affects their harvest as farmers or other livelihoods that depend deeply on the environment. But the climate crisis has impacted my purpose in life, being deeply concerned for our future and for all living species on our earth, I work hard to advocate for this issue.

Over the past five or so years since learning about the true crisis of our climate I have been cultivating more skills at home to be more resourceful and resilient. Whether that’s growing my own food, getting better at sewing so I can mend clothes, understanding more about the materials that make up the items around me and how I can reuse and repurpose them. I have so much more to learn and skills to expand on, but to me these will be my greatest skills.

The person I turn to most in my life is my mum. She always helps me to find clarity on my own, she knows when to be compassionate and comfort me but most of all she knows when to push me and make me feel inspired to continue with a project.

The life lesson I would like to pass on is that there is no wrong way to do the right thing. If we stop doing something in fear of getting it wrong, we will never really get anywhere. To be vulnerable to failure so we can learn and grow from that is so important.

Bonnie Wright attending the IWC gala in honour of the British Film Institute at Battersea Evolution, London.

The greatest advice I have ever heard came from my Grandad. He was a carpenter and used to say to my Dad “measure twice, cut once”. I took that as advice to be careful and meticulous. It also reminds me of the advice my mum would often say “think before you speak”. Both of those sayings taught me to be intentional and to not rush things.

I would like to be remembered for the friendships I have made and cherished over my life. Life is nothing without the community around you, if I can be remembered as memories through them, I will be happy.

If given the chance, I honestly wouldn’t change anything from my past. I have this fear if I changed something it would throw the entire course of my life off and I suddenly wouldn’t be where I am right now, in a life I love.

What surprises me in life, time and time again, is that time can change everything. If I am stuck on a feeling or in a place in my life that feels uncomfortable I am always continually surprised with how time can change everything.

What scares me most in life is that our planet could no longer be habitable if we continue the way we are. We must push on an individual and collective level to participate in stewarding our only home.

I have literally no idea where I would be if I took a different fork in the road and I love the mystery in that.