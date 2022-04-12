'I knew, growing up': Batman's Barry Keoghan reveals ADHD diagnosis

Speaking on the most recent episode of Amy Huberman's Mamia and Me podcast, released yesterday, Batman actor Barry Keoghan discussed his life and career, ranging from growing up in Dublin, to inhabiting the character of DC Comics' iconic villain The Joker in gritty action film The Batman.

He also revealed to listeners that he has been diagnosed with ADHD - Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - and spoke about how it's been to process and recognise the neurological difference.

"I knew I had it, growing up, and it came from... y'know, sitting still, being easily distracted or not being able to focus on something for 'x' amount of time."

The pair went on to discuss how the Irish education system can better integrate neurodivergent young people, by seizing on their aptitudes, rather than trying to force them to conform to rigid standards.

"We should definitely nurture that - whatever the kid is into - sport, drama or even something like technical graphics - let's zone in and get the best of it.

"I agree with getting all the basics done, the basic science, it’s good to have a knowledge of all of that, of course."

Among other topics, Keoghan also addressed the imposter syndrome that comes with being in the public eye.

"I think a lot more people would have gotten a lot more success if that attitude (toward success) wasn’t there. I don't agree with being arrogant. I’d get the head slapped off me if I ever tried that. I’d be pulled right back down to gravity.

"I do agree with having some sort of confidence. When I was first getting into acting, my friends took the p*** but they were very supportive."

Listen to the podcast here.