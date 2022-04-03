Rosanna Davison: I'd love to not worry about everything being perfect all the time 

If you’re a regular viewer of Rosanna Davison’s Instagram posts, you could be forgiven for thinking the former Miss World has the perfect life.

Despite having three toddlers — 16-month-old twins and a two-year-old — running around the house, the 37-year-old always manages to look catwalk ready.

But striving for perfection is something Davison is trying to get over.

“I drive myself mad,” she admits.

“I’m just a total perfectionist about everything... particularly when it comes to keeping the house clean and tidy — which is a near-impossible task with three small children running around.”

“I’d love to be able to just relax a little bit more and not worry about everything being perfect all the time.”

Rosanna Davison is an ambassador for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day on April 8. Visit 65Roses.ie to find out how you can support the campaign.

What shape are you currently in?

I’m in reasonably good shape — chasing around three very active toddlers all day helps with that. I do a lot of walking with the buggies and I also do weight training at home.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’ve been eating a whole food plant-based diet for over a decade now. I focus on eating a lot of home-cooked meals from scratch and avoid processed food and refined sugars. It’s much easier now than a decade ago to pick up nutritious meals and snacks too, which makes it easier.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Since having Sophia and the boys and being in lockdown with Covid restrictions, we’ve probably been eating more takeaways than ever before. I love a Friday pizza night, and an Indian takeaway as well. We try to restrict the takeaways to maybe once a fortnight or so. I do love a square or four of dark chocolate too.

What would keep you awake at night?

Recently, I’ve been worrying about the situation in Ukraine because our lovely surrogate is in Kherson which is one of the cities occupied by the Russian military. I’ve been worrying about her safety and doing everything I can to try and get her out safely and over to Ireland but so far that hasn’t been possible.

What is your favourite smell?

The smell of my babies’ hair when they’re freshly washed after a bath. A close second would be the smell of vanilla and coffee in the morning.

When was the last time you cried?

I cried yesterday, watching a video put up by a lady I follow showing bombings at a maternity hospital and schools in Ukraine. To be honest, I’m finding it difficult to even watch the news and the videos on social media.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who are judgmental of others without knowing the full situation.

What would cheer your day up?

Waking up to sunshine in the morning and knowing we can bring the children out to the garden or across to the park definitely cheers up my day. And having a chat with my grandmother. She’s 95 years old and her brain is still amazing.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle you know nothing about.’

It speaks to me because, throughout the years of our fertility struggles, we told hardly anyone about what we were going through. I put on a brave face and was constantly asked when I was going to start a family and when we were going to settle down and have kids. I hid that part of my life away, that we were really struggling to have a family. Obviously, I’ve since talked about it in full detail publicly.

I think it’s important to be kind to people, to be gentle with them because nobody gets through life without their fair share of struggles, sadness and challenges.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Mauritius. We spent 25 years going to Mauritius on family holidays and some of my best childhood and teenage memories were made there. It’s just the most beautiful island with incredible, warm and friendly people and there is a really amazing culture there. We’ve explored a lot of the island but I can’t wait to go back someday with my own children.