Ask Niamh: Can I cut my mortgage payments if I have an energy efficient home?

Yes but not every home will make the cut. Green Mortgages are the rage now with banks. The likes of AIB and Bank of Ireland are busy explaining how you can lower your mortgage rate with an energy efficient home. Unfortunately, as a realtor once said to me, there are some homes that no matter what they do will never be classed as ‘green’.

Generally your home will need to have to have a Building Energy Rating (BER) of at least B3 or higher. Most new builds will but it is older houses that will struggle. The green mortgage rate can cut your mortgage payments but achieving a B3 will be impossible for many no matter how hard you study.