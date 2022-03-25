Jodi Albert shares that she and husband Kian Egan experienced their second miscarriage

Jodie Albert opened up about her recent baby loss on social media on Thursday. The actress and wife of Westlife star Kian Egan said that she was compelled to share the news after a follower commented that she looked pregnant in a photograph posted on Valentine's Day.

"On any other occasion I might have been offended, but on this occasion I thought... oh, she guessed it right and I cannot wait get to 12 weeks to share our happy news," she wrote.

Sadly, it was not to be, and the couple heartbreakingly lost their baby at nine weeks. This was their second miscarriage, Albert explained, three and a half years apart.

"This one hit differently because we allowed ourselves to get excited and dream about what the future would look like with a new beautiful little blessing to add to our family."

Albert said that she had written and deleted the news several times because her biggest fear has been telling people and talking of her loss. Her fear was overcome though, when she realised that by sharing her story, she might be able to help other families experiencing loss.

"To know that you're not alone and although that little baby was never born it still has a huge place in your heart."

Sharing her story, she detailed the loneliness and fear that many women experience, explaining that she had found comfort in other people's stories.

"The silence after the D&C procedure is deafening because you are left with so many thoughts and questions that can sometimes never be answered ... I suppose this is why I’m pushing through my fear and speaking out."

The actress paid tribute to her husband Kian, who she says has been her rock throughout the experience, and their three boys, who she says, make her feel grateful for what she already has.