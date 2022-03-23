Consumer Corner: Would you spend thousands on your child's birthday party?

There’s a trend that happens with kids birthday parties that starts with plans for games like Pass the Parcel and Rice Krispie cakes and ends with Justin Bieber performing on your back garden decking. Maybe not as extreme as that but most parents will relate to the idea of having plans for a scaled back birthday party for their child and getting caught on the money spinning rollercoaster of added extras.

Organising a child’s birthday party can often involve an array of mixed emotions. You want your child to be happy but not too spoilt. You want your child’s party to be impressive but not over the top either. It’s easy to go to Mr Price for a birthday balloon and leave with the life sized cast of Frozen in balloon form. There’s now even reports of post-pandemic kids party guilt with parents scrambling to go the extra mile to make up for two years of lost parties.

Parents can spend more than €5,000 on birthday parties and presents for a child over the years that they are in primary school. Research from mummypages.ie found that on average a child’s party will cost around €366 to run. Add to this the presents that parents will buy for other parties over the years and the costs aren’t long adding up.

The survey also found that four out of five parents surveyed feel under pressure to keep up with classmates and make sure their child’s party is as good as others in the class.

With younger children especially there can be pressure to invite the whole class to a party. It is for that reason that a good way to cover the cost is to join forces with other parents. It helps a lot for one parent in the class to take on the job of doing a list at the start of Junior Infants of every child’s birthday in the class. This way parents can get together and have collaborative parties. This helps cut costs significantly.

What can be very useful is running €5 parties. This means that children are gifted €5 in a card from their classmates and after the party they can use their birthday money to buy a big present which will be from their whole class. Homemade cards are very special and less costly than shop bought cards.

The best approach say Mummypages.ie is to “be sensible” when it comes to booking your child’s birthday party. They point out that other parents in the class will feel the same when it comes to the costs involved in organising a children’s party.

Of course a party at home will cut down costs but many community centres and parish halls will have rooms available that parents could use. Even simple things like putting on music on a phone with some speakers and having a disco won't cost the earth. Also simple games like musical statues and What Time is it Mr Wolf will always be popular. For older children parents can create a home cinema in their living room and have popcorn and treats without it costing too much.

FamilyFriendlyHQ.ie also has some good money saving tips. They suggest that making the birthday cake yourself is half the cost of buying one. They also suggest keeping the decorations and party bags to a minimum. There's no need to go over the top with items for the party bag saving that a bag of crisps and a bar is plenty.