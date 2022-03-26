Wedding of the week: Hayley and Paul found their sunshine on a special wedding day

Rain failed to dampen spirits on Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan’s big day.

Their paths first crossed when they were students in Waterford Institute of Technology.

Six years later, in August 2018, Paul surprised Hayley with a marriage proposal as they holidayed in Belfast. “We had pulled over into a viewing spot on the coast road and I had been looking out at the sea. When I turned around Paul was down on one knee — I did not expect it at all!” she says.

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan got married at the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East

Hayley, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, and Paul, from Waterford, exchanged vows recently in the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East, which was also the reception venue.

The couple had had to postpone their big day three times due to pandemic restrictions.

“We just wanted the wedding to be a relaxed and fun day for everyone,” says Hayley.

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan with their wedding party

“After having to postpone the wedding three times due to Covid, things that we had thought were important originally ended up not really being important to us at all. In the end we just wanted to get married with our closest family and friends around us.”

They describe their wedding as "amazing from start to finish".

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan first met as students in Waterford Institute of Technology

"The weather was poor which we had both been really worried about for weeks leading up to it but in the end it didn’t matter and we didn’t even notice the rain!" says Hayley. "There were restrictions in place at the time (the wedding had to end at 11pm, there was no live music and a 50-people limit) but again, it didn’t matter in the end and everyone told us they had an incredible weekend regardless.

“We really just relaxed and let the day unfold and we are so glad we did.”

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan got married after postponing their big day three times due to Covid restrictions

Janette Wade from Spiritual Ceremonies was the celebrant; and also helping them toast to their future happiness were both sets of parents, Joanne and Paul Lyttleton, and Barbara and Michael Ryan, together with Paul’s grandparents Eileen and Paul Ryan and Hayley’s grandfather Pierce Lyttleton.

“Our fathers, Paul’s grandfather and the best man all gave us wonderful speeches that we will never forget,” says Hayley.

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan were married by Janette Wade of Spiritual Ceremonies

“The most memorable moment was when our friend Lee Ryan danced the night away with Paul’s grandmother Eileen! They had a great time and really rocked the dance floor all weekend.

Alan Golden of Golden Moments captured the big day on camera and film. “Our photographer Alan really blew us away, he was just exceptional — so professional but so friendly and engaging too,” says Hayley.

“He went out of his way to make sure we got out for our sought-after photos on the cliff and rocks during a very brief dry spell.”

Hayley with Becky Lyttleton, Emily Gourlay and Rebecca Ryan

Hayley’s sister, Becky Lyttleton, was by her side as bridesmaid along with her friend, Emily Gourlay; and Paul’s sister, Rebecca Ryan, and the bride’s sisters, Nicole Lyttleton and Abi Lyttleton, were junior bridesmaids.

Paul’s friends, Jack Kelly and Des Cassidy, joined forces with Hayley’s brother, Joe Lyttleton, as groomsmen and the groom’s niece, Lauryn Kennedy, was the flower girl.

Hayley Lyttleton: her dress is from My Dress Bridal Wear in Carrick on Suir, County Tipperary and her hair and makeup are by Lyndsey Waring and Willow Hair Boutique

Hayley sourced her Mikaella wedding gown in My Dress Bridal Wear in Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary. The bridal hair and makeup was by Lyndsey Waring, makeup artist, and Willow Hair Boutique.

Paul wore a suit by Louis Copeland, Dublin, and the groomsmen’s suits were from Fitzgerald’s Menswear in Waterford.

Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan on their special day

“Louis Copeland added a special touch to Paul’s waistcoat, with our initials on the inside pocket,” says the bride. Fleur de Lis by Marie created the floral arrangements.

Hayley, a social care worker, and Paul, an engineer, live Tramore. “We went to Cork and Killarney for our honeymoon due to restrictions at the time,” says Hayley.

The flower arrangements for Hayley Lyttleton and Paul Ryan's wedding are from Fleur de Lis by Marie