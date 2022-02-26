Wedding of the Week: 'I definitely wouldn’t say it was love at first sight'

Unusually, it may not have been quite the case of love at first sight for this Cork couple, suspects the groom.

Sinéad O’Riordan from Glenville, Co Cork, and Tomás Clancy, from Fermoy, Co Cork, started going out together in 2015 — but their paths had crossed as young children. “We actually met for the first time when we were six or seven years old at a swimming summer camp in Fermoy swimming pool,” says Tomás.

“I definitely wouldn’t say it was love at first sight as I have been informed since that Sinéad told her mother back then that she didn’t like me one bit when we were swimming because I was doing too much splashing and getting in the way. Luckily after 20 years, I managed to change her opinion of me.”

Sinéad O'Riordan and Tomás Clancy with Diane Jones and Karen Geary and Eoin Clancy and Jack Hutchings

The Cork and Fermoy GAA star, who recently retired from intercounty football, popped the question in February 2020 — just before the pandemic hit Ireland. “I had been planning on going to Ballycotton, to the cliff walk, to propose, but every weekend that February there was a Storm — Ciara, Dennis and Jorge,” says Tomás.

Helping them plan their big day were both sets of parents, Breda and Moss O’Riordan and Jean and Tommy Clancy, and Tomás’s grandmother Eileen Clancy.

Fermoy GAA Club formed a guard of honour for the very recently retired Cork defender Tomás and Sinéad as they emerged from St Joseph's Church, Glenville, where they were married by Fr Donal Cotter.

By Sinéad’s side as her bridesmaids were Diane Jones and Karen Geary, while Tomás had the support of his groomsmen Eoin Clancy and Jack Hutchings.

Cork footballers pictured with Sinéad and Tomás, Paul Kerrigan, Fintan Goold, Dr Con Murphy, Mark Collins, Ian Maguire, Barry O'Driscoll, James Loughrey, John O'Rourke, Daniel Goulding. Picture: John Sexton

Their wedding unfolded on an autumn day, during which they posed for the camera of John Sexton, and celebrated with a reception in Maryborough House Hotel, Douglas, Cork.

Tomás Clancy and Sinéad O'Riordan got married in Glenville and had their wedding reception at Maryborough House Hotel, Cork

“The day was everything we could have wished for. We were very lucky with the weather a crisp autumn day with blue skies and sunshine. The real credit goes to all our suppliers though for making the day extra special and making sure it all ran smoothly, they were all amazing!” says the groom.

“There was so much unknown in the lead-up to the wedding but we were so lucky with restrictions at the time also that we were able to have live music, which was important to us, and which ensured everyone was dancing until the early hours.

Sinéad O'Riordan and Tomás Clancy first met as children but only started going out together in 2015

“After what was a tough few years for so many and not being able to see so many people for long periods of time it made it all the more special to be able to have all our family and friends in one room with us.”

Tomás’s younger brother Pádraig was unable to make the wedding as he is currently living in Australia and couldn't come back due to restrictions. “But we still made sure he was involved in the wedding and he pre-recorded his speech and it was played on a big screen on the day,” says the groom.

Sinéad O'Riordan's beautiful dress is from Say I Do, Midleton

Sinéad looked elegant in a gown chosen in Say I Do, Midleton, Co Cork.

Red Church was the go-to for suits for Tomás, the groomsmen and the fathers of the bride and groom.

Cork Flowers arranged the bouquet for Sinéad O'Riordan and Tomás Clancy's wedding

DG Video captured the day on film and Cork Flowers provided the floristry. “Justine was so great to deal with from start to finish and did an amazing job on the flowers and décor in both the church and reception,” says Sinéad.

The bridal hairstyling was by Lynn O’Leary with Lizzy Desmond/Makeup by Lola as the makeup artist.

Sinéad O'Riordan and Tomás Clancy were married by Fr Donal Cotter and had their reception at Maryborough House Hotel in Cork

The newlyweds, who live in Glenville, enjoyed a winter honeymoon in Canada after Christmas. “We visited both Vancouver and Whistler for some skiing and snow,” adds the groom.

