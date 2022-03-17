Comedian and columnist Eleanor Tiernan to open for cousin Tommy Tiernan on UK tour

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 15:00
Nicole Glennon

Eleanor Tiernan has been announced as the support act for the UK leg of Tommy Tiernan's Tomfoolery tour.

The comedian and Irish Examiner columnist is best known for appearing on RTÉ’s The Savage Eye, Irish Pictorial Weekly and for her role as Dolores in the national broadcaster's sitcom Bridget and Eamonn.

The Roscommon comedian, who is a cousin of Tommy Tiernan, joked that she underwent "a rigorous application process" for the gig.

Eleanor will perform at the Alexandra Palace, Basingstoke, Brighton, Poole, Margate, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol, London, Exeter and Northampton dates of the tour.

In her latest column for the Irish Examiner, Eleanor examines how comedy can be used as a "gateway drug to non-democracy." 

Eleanor Tiernan: 'Comedy has played a part in the trouble that has befallen the world'

