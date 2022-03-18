Louise O'Neill: This is my 316th - and last - column for the Irish Examiner

I'm trying to remember when I received that email from Vickie Maye, the editor of Weekend magazine.

It was late 2015, I think, or the very beginning of 2016. She had just read my second novel, Asking For It, and wondered if she could take me out for lunch.

I was surprised but always willing to accept a free meal. Over soup and sandwiches at the Farmgate Café, she asked me this question – do you want to write a weekly column for the Irish Examiner?

Yes, I said, yes, I will yes.

I was already becoming weary with Twitter, with its inherent lack of nuance, how difficult it was to make an incisive point in 140 characters or less. The idea of having more space to argue said point was very appealing.

I wrote my first column when I was staying in a tiny famine village in Kerry, repurposed as a writer’s retreat centre. The storm howling outside was so ferocious that the next morning, I would discover one of the windows in my car had been smashed to pieces, which in hindsight, seemed an accurate harbinger of things to come.

Louise O'Neill: posing for Weekend magazine. Pic: Cathal Noonan.

That column was about revenge porn, or what we would now more correctly refer to as Image-Based Sexual Abuse. It’s not an exaggeration to say that once it was published, my life changed completely.

I had experienced a certain amount of trolling at that point– it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a woman in possession of a social media account, must be in want of online abuse – but nothing as vitriolic as my columns would elicit.

Maybe it was because people could read them online rather than having to pay a tenner for one of my books, maybe it was because what I genuinely thought of as measured opinions were considered radical by others… Whatever the reason, I needed to develop a thick skin, and fast.

Once I left Twitter, handing over the reins of my account (and, crucially, the password) to my partner, things became easier. I was able to enjoy this column, to appreciate my good fortune.

Louise O'Neill at Páirc Uí Chaoimh: cheering on Clonakilty in the football.

I’ve always had a broad remit to write about whatever I wanted here, from the deeply personal – my childhood, my grandmother’s death, even Clonakilty’s football team and their loss at the County Final – to the sudden wild obsessions I would develop with the Olympics or survival cannibalism. (Truly, I don’t know how I managed to get the latter past my editor!)

During the early days of Covid, I used this column to work out my own fear and anxiety, hoping others felt the same way as I did.

So too, were there weeks when I was so overwhelmed by the news, the only way I knew how to make sense of the world was to go to my laptop and write. The Ulster Rugby Rape Trial was one such time. Sarah Everard’s murder, and Ashling Murphy’s devastating, senseless death a year later, yet another.

During the campaign to repeal the eighth amendment, I tried to use this platform to debunk some of the myths and misinformation that were emerging about the referendum, and every week since then, I have been grateful to be able to discuss issues I believe to be important, from misogyny and rape culture to the urgent need to protect the rights of trans and non-binary people.

Louise O'Neill: receiving an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Law from University College Cork at its School of Law conferring ceremony in December 2021.

I was often astonished by the amount of older people who would approach me – men and women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, many of whom were from rural areas – and say they read the column every week. “I don’t agree with everything you write,” they would hasten to add. “But it makes you think.”

The countless women who would whisper to me about their eating disorders, and the one man who tapped on my shoulder and asked, with tears in his eyes, how he could help his daughter recover after she had been raped. All of them found me in the pages of this newspaper.

This is the 316th column I will write for the Irish Examiner. 316,000 words in just over six years. That’s the equivalent of three and a half books, but who’s counting?!

Louise O'Neill, Bosco and Demi Isaac Oviawe in County Hall, Cork for the Cork County Council Culture Night celebrations in 2019.

And yet, as much as I have loved it, all things come to an end. With that, my good reader, I must bid you adieu.

I want to thank everyone at the Irish Examiner for taking such good care of me over the last six years – especially Vickie Maye, someone I know will be a friend for life.

But most of all, I want to thank you, the people who read this column every week. You, who brought my words into your kitchens and living rooms and bedrooms every Saturday morning, who laughed and cried and argued with me.

Whether you agreed or rolled your eyes to heaven at my latest rant, I cannot tell you how lucky I felt to be a part of your weekend.

Thank you. It has been an honour, my friends.

Louise Says:

Listen: During the Pandemic, Richard Chambers (I think I’ve heard of him), Zara King, and Gavan Reilly made the news accessible and easy to understand.

Their upcoming podcast, The Group Chat, does more of the same, bringing the listener behind the scenes of the week’s biggest stories. It’s smart, sharp and funny, and you can tell they’ve been friends for a very long time. Coming March 24th.