Champ of the Week: Lynda would like to nominate Senator Windows in Cork

Senator Windows

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 06:00

Lynda has been hugely impressed with Senator Windows in Cork ever since her first call to the office. She said it is hard to even mention one person as everyone at the company she has come into contact with has been really great and a pleasure to deal with. Lynda said that only recently she had a small issue she needed fixing and they dealt with it in a lovely and very friendly way. She said that they sorted her issue immediately and she was really grateful for that. Their overall customer care and the way they helped her without making a fuss makes them very worthy winners of the Champ of the Week award. She is really glad that she had such a lovely experience with them.

Do you have a business you would like to nominate for Champ of the Week or a question for Ask Niamh? Contact me on hennessy.niamh@gmail.com or on Twitter on @ni22

