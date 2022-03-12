Sinead Kennedy on the gender divide, 'fake single' parenting and dealing with trolls

For an industry as fickle as TV, there aren’t many who can say a bad word about Sinéad. She’s effervescent, upbeat and ever-smiling (this becomes clear as she speaks to me over the phone, refusing to cancel despite having tested positive for COVID-19 a mere day before our interview was scheduled) drumming to the beat of unrelenting optimism, a practice which would allow anyone to assume she ascended into her roles (of which there are numerous) without as much as effort.

Not quite. Kennedy works hard.

The broadcaster first cut her teeth in children’s telly (S@ttitude, for the uninitiated) catching the bug and further leaping from job to job in front of the camera; Winning Streak (no, she can’t get you tickets), the Eurovision Irish jury, Summer At Seven with Kevin McGahern or any number of documentaries she’s worked on – exercising her interest in tough topics as well as light-hearted entertainment. With a masters degree in Psychology, Kennedy boasts a genuine understanding of the human mind causing viewers to linger on her every word.

It’s a viewpoint she’s brought into being a new parent, her firstborn Indie waking from a sleep just before I call. “She’s just gone ten months,” Sinéad beams. “It feels like she’s been here forever, but also ten minutes if that makes any sense. A few people have asked me where I got her name from, and to tell you the truth I really don’t remember! I reckon I picked it up while I was travelling. But it’s funny, I’ve started to notice it everywhere. I was only reading one of Joe Wicks’ cookbooks the other day – don’t get me wrong though, I don’t do the workout thing – and he has an Indie too. It’s catching on!”

Sinead Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok

She’s exhausted, but also thrilled (“thank god for childminders”) but Covid, thankfully hasn’t affected her. “I’m actually still in shock that I have it,” she laughs. “I’ve been testing all the time and apparently Daithí [Ó’Sé, her Today show co-host] has it, too. He’s not even my close contact – just luck of the draw! I’m feeling totally, totally fine which is great, but I just can’t believe I don’t feel anything. Thank God for science, eh?”

Following an extended maternity leave, 37-year-old Kennedy is gearing up to get back to work, returning to the Today Show couch with Ó Sé. The show is a flagship one for RTÉ, with an average of 100k viewers each day. Midweek, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, one in five people watching TV at that time are tuning into Today.

It’s no mean feat, pivoting from family life to live television, but one with which Kennedy takes in her stride. She laughs when she discusses juggling work and family, having “naively” never considered the process before.

“I was always quite relaxed about having kids,” she says. “I thought if it happened for us, great, but if it didn’t, that would be alright too. But when she arrived into the world, within 24 hours, I was a completely different person.”

It’s tilted her perspective, somewhat mind-alteringly, she says, realising the absurd difficulty of “fake” single parenting, as dad, husband and naval officer Conor is currently stationed abroad. “I remember thinking when I was going in for scans, how upset and unsupported I would have felt if he was just sitting in the car park,” she said. “He couldn’t have been there anyway because of flights and PCR tests and the fact he was working abroad, but if he was in the country and I was being given bad news in an OBGYN office and he wasn’t there, I couldn’t even imagine how I’d feel.”

Dáithí O'Sé, Maura Derrane and Sinéad Kennedy. Picture: Miki Barlok.

In a way, other people have been waiting for Kennedy to reproduce quicker than she and her husband have, she laughs. “I’m more than just my reproductive organs,” she’s been quoted as saying, at a time before Indie, when she was pressured, poked and prodded to answer questions about her “family plans”.

“It’s hard because I understand people have to do their jobs,” she says, matter of factly. “But I just found it so offensive that, time and again, I would sit down with a male presenter at almost every press or media day, and he would be asked about his career and I would be asked about whether I’d considered a baby. It got to a stage where Marty [Whelan, Kennedy’s Winning Streak co-host] would field questions for me, almost telling the journalists what to ask. It felt actually quite embarrassing that that’s all they could think to ask when they saw me. How insensitive, too – what if I’d had issues with my fertility? Just infuriating. You’ve caught me on a rant here, but I truly think it’s just so inappropriate.”

Kennedy’s an open book, she says so herself, her love of stories palpable. Her most recent storytelling came by way of the radio documentary of Age, Sex, Location, a piece detailing the reality of online child sexual abuse, which took Kennedy and her team almost a year to make. Speaking with survivors, Irish and UK hotline analysts (whose roles involve the wiping of such images from the internet every day) and detectives within the Online Child Exploitation Unit, Kennedy and crew astutely covered the topic, while providing an authentic insight into the ‘global technological game of cat and mouse going on between those who seek to harm children and those who seek to protect them,’ according to the show’s blurb. The documentary aired on RTÉ Radio One and remains available to listen to today.

“It all happened as a kind of right place, right time sort of thing,” she says. “I studied forensic psychology in college and always found myself gravitating towards it, so when I heard the RTÉ Doc on One guys were already in conversation about Age, Sex, Location, I threw my hat in the ring. It’s a tough listen, I’ll admit, but I urge everyone to watch it. We wanted to share how important it was to safeguard your children, something I’m realising all the more now that Indie is around.”

Laura Brennan in This is Me.

It’s one of her more important pieces of work, she agrees, but arguably pales into comparison when compared with Laura Brennan: This Is Me, the exclusive once-off piece following the final chapters in the life of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan. Presented by Kennedy and headed up by RTÉ Documentaries, the short won a gold medal in the health category of the New York Festivals Film and TV Awards 2020 and increased the uptake in HPV vaccines from 50% the year before to 70%.

Kennedy, to this day, remains overwhelmed by the project. “Ah, listen,” she utters, solemnly. “The whole thing was an incredible privilege,” she says, her voice losing strength. “When you start working on something like that, you don't know the personal affect it will have for yourself, never mind anyone else. You’re just hoping to tell someone’s story honestly. She was so open and honest and kind and the most selfless person you could ever meet. She did all of this, when she was going through the most horrendous ordeal, for no benefit to herself. She just wanted to make sure other families wouldn’t go through what her family was. It was a total honour to have known her and laughed with her and see her strength. She was an incredible loss.”

The pair clicked, Sinéad said, bonding over a love of fashion and children’s television. It wasn’t until one day that Laura asked her was she up to date with her smear tests that Sinéad realised she wasn’t. “Cop on to yourself!” Laura laughed, pushing her to book in. “She was just that kind of person. A joy to be around as well as helpful in every way you could be.” It takes a special sort of presenter to pivot from the heavier topics to light-hearted news with ease. But that’s a line she’s used to treading, with a wisened penchant for current affairs as well as stellar presenting chops. She has a knack for making things her own, as a glimpse through her social media and previous work will tell you, but with this comes a potential fear of standing out, especially in a world as managed as media. It’s a fickle business, any woman will tell you that, and one that generally caters to beauty ideals. Just ask Nicola Coughlan, who pleaded with Bridgerton fans to stop commenting on her body, after revealing that friends and foes alike have been sharing their thoughts directly with her every day. Does the thought of judgement bother Kennedy?

“To be honest, many many moons ago it did,” she says. “I don’t know who would be able to block it out. Certainly at the start, you’re questioning yourself so much that you’re not surprised to consider that others are, too. But now, I think what others think of me is none of my business. Whether you’re on TV or not, people have an opinion on you. I don't get trolled that often, certainly not to the point that it would upset me, so I’ve been lucky in that regard. I’ve also deleted my Facebook, as I found it a bit of a cesspit in terms of people, mainly women, being judgemental and rude. It’s also not private, you can literally see the face of who is typing, which blew my mind!

“I think I grew to realise that people are going to do that if they want, but the only thing I can control is my behaviour. So I just deleted it. It could still be going on but I don’t have a clue and I don’t care. That’s not my problem!” We live in a world where categorising people, most especially women, into neat boxes, has become commonplace. But to pigeonhole Sinéad is to restrict yourself from a myriad of her capabilities. Her love of listening is tangible, a genuine interest effervescing from the screen.

She also employs the disposition of someone with fingers in many pies, and growing ideas to boot. But for now, she’s just happy to play the role of returning presenter (whenever that pesky Covid variant abates) and visiting husband Conor in Brussels with Indie in tow to spend some quality time as a trio. “I’m taking off all the summer holidays my annual leave will allow,” she laughs. “Until then, I’m just happy working on the Today show and getting my head around juggling Indie and work. It’s funny, I was about to say that motherhood easily makes you better at time management – but I’m somehow still managing to be late to everything!”