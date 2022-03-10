Louise McSharry unveils new podcast — and it’s very similar to her radio show

Former RTÉ 2fm broadcaster Louise McSharry has unveiled her new podcast — and the format is very similar to her old radio show.

The first episode of Catch Up with Louise McSharry, a new weekly podcast that will drop on Fridays, is out on March 25.

Hello! It’s finally time to share the news about my podcast, Catch Up with Louise McSharry! The first episode will go up on Friday, March 25, but there’s a trailer up now if you’d like to follow/subscribe. I hope you will! pic.twitter.com/iwOBGz85Mc — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) March 10, 2022

In the trailer, McSharry says the podcast aims to catch listeners up with the past week’s news and culture, from “the lowest of brows to the relatively high.”

Like her 2FM gig, the show will feature experts and relative guests, alongside McSharry’s recommendations for books, telly and anything else that’s “impressed” her.

In October, the presenter announced she was being let go from the national broadcaster after 11 years. The presenter was not given the opportunity to present her final two shows.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in January, she spoke of her excitement for the new podcast and making her own decisions about its content.

“I’ve spent the past 19 years in radio with all the decisions made by the same man. It’s a long time to have one boss,” she said.

“It’s exciting that now the decisions are going to be made by someone different, and it’s even more exciting that it’s me.”