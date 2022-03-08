Podcast Corner: Marian Keyes to Annie Mac - Ten female-fronted shows 

My Therapist Ghosted Me: “Everything that happened is definitely down to the podcasts,” Joanne McNally told Weekend recently - the comedian has 40 nights at Vicar Street plus a summer date at Live at the Marquee upcoming. Basically, if you’re not listening to her show with Vogue Williams you really are missing out on the Prosecco Express.

Changes with Annie Mac: The former BBC Radio 1 DJ offers an empathetic voice as she talks to guests as varied as Mel C, Zadie Smith, Bez, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware: Jessie Ware made one of our favourite lockdown albums with What’s Your Pleasure? and is double-touring in the coming months, bringing the Table Manners podcast (and her mum) on a UK jaunt followed by a likely disco-heavy pop show. Can do no wrong.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day: Season 13 (!) of How to Fail has just wrapped up with Delia Smith. The quality with this show is so high and no matter your familiarity with the guests, Day is able to strike up an easy rapport that endears them.

Now You’re Asking with Marian Keyes and Tara Flynn (BBC Sounds): A simple idea (put two great personalities together, discussing listener issues) well-executed, with Keyes and Flynn naturals on the mic and with each other.

Katherine Ryan.

Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything: Another comedian who started a podcast after the first lockdown hit two years ago and endeared herself to a wider audience. A wry, candid take that encompasses all parts of life and pop culture. Ryan is playing Cork Opera House and the 3Arena in May.

Creep Dive: Well over 150 episodes (plus bonus shows if you subscribe to their Patreon), yet Sophie White, Jen O’Dwyer, and Cassie Delaney show no sign of letting up in their scare stories. Come for the wild tales, stay for the laughs. A potent combination.

Not Without My Sister: A show you wouldn’t expect to be great, but it just is. Rosemary MacCabe and her Beatrice talk about their family life, offering plenty of laughs along the way. But rather than an inside joke that goes on too long, it’s the universal appeal of their chat that endures. After more than 100 episodes, you’ll know more about their family than your own.

Basically… with Stefanie Preissner: Author and Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope writer Preissner seeks to explain a variety of news items for her listenership. Subjects vary from the invasion of Ukraine to eating disorders to anxiety.

The Laughs of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy: Another versatile person who is a star no matter what she’s doing, Garrihy interviews a range of Irish household names about their standout moments from their life. Simple but effective.