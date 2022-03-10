Ask Niamh: How much hassle is it to switch my bank account?

It’s always worth trying to get the best value when it comes to your service providers.

There’s a reason banks go crazy trying to get people to open accounts at a young age as we are slow to change bank accounts.

However it has become easier in recent years. If you want to switch, your old bank will give you a “switching pack”. You need to give the new bank ID and proof of address.

The banks then work in the background once you have completed paperwork to switch your direct debits but it is worth keeping an eye on things also yourself.

Also if you have an overdraft you will need to reapply with your new bank for one.

Champ of the Week

James O’Sullivan would like to nominate Izz Cafe for Champ of the Week

Izz Café on George’s Quay in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

James O’Sullivan said that he got an espresso at Izz Cafe and it was "the best espresso he has ever tasted". He was so impressed that he contacted Izz Cafe to find out where he could buy their coffee beans so that he could recreate the coffee at home. Izz Cafe promptly replied to James.

James is not the first person to be impressed by Izz Cafe on Georges Quay in Cork. The Palestinian cafe has built up a legion of loyal fans since it opened in Cork a few years ago. People travel from all over the city to taste their cuisine and they have also started selling their coffee beans in their shop and also online. They have won numerous awards too in recent times for their food.