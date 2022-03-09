Esther N McCarthy: It’s nothing new - in times of crisis, women and children suffer

I’m trying to wrap my head around what it must be like to be a pregnant woman in Ukraine, where 80,000 mothers will give birth in the next three months.

The three times I was an expectant mother were the happiest months of my life. Having survived a 120-foot fall off a cliff when I was 22, albeit with a broken back and hip, I was warned becoming pregnant would be dangerous. Each birth needed considerable medical interventions, from surgery to neonatal care, without which, they realistically would not have survived.