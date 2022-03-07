Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come

The 29-year-old influencer and make-up artist, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, married her partner on Friday
Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come

Bonnie looked chic in a two-piece white suit Picture: @bonnieryan

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 11:47
Nicole Glennon

Bonnie Ryan tied the knot over the weekend in a small ceremony — but promised friends a bigger wedding party is in the works.

The 29-year-old influencer and make-up artist, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, shared the news in an Instagram post.

“It was the most special day," she told her 89K followers.

Bonnie looked chic in a two-piece white suit Picture: @bonnieryan
Bonnie looked chic in a two-piece white suit Picture: @bonnieryan

"Our actual wedding will be early this summer but we feel very lucky to have had a beautiful start to the celebrations yesterday. Thank you for the lovely messages."

For the legal ceremony, Bonnie opted for a white suit by UK designer Nadine Merabi, which she paired with a pearl wide brimmed white hat from Tralee designer Carol Kennelly.

The MUA did her own make-up on the day.

Bonnie also shared a picture of herself and her husband John kissing (with their faces hidden from view by the wedding hat) and a video clip of the pair enjoying their first dance — but her husband's identity is being kept under wraps.

Bonnie's husband's identity is being kept under wraps Picture: @bonnieryan
Bonnie's husband's identity is being kept under wraps Picture: @bonnieryan

“I’m not waiting on a big moment to ‘reveal’ him or anything. We just keep our relationship offline” she said previously.

“This is the job I chose but it’s not for him, it’s the most special thing in my life and I take keeping it private very seriously.

“That’s not to say I don’t love seeing other couples and relationships but it’s just not what's right for us.”

Bonnie's sister and RTÉ 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan wrote under the photo of her sister and her new brother-in-law; "This picture is the best." 

Read More

Wedding of the Week: A wedding proposal at the top of Shandon

More in this section

Gemfields' Mozambican rubies film preview - London Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match Ukraine donations up to $3m
The Ivor Novello Awards - London Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck
Eleanor Tiernan: Pressure to be successful is exhausting - but since I turned 40, I don't care Eleanor Tiernan: Pressure to be successful is exhausting - but since I turned 40, I don't care
Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come

International Women's Day: 100 women changing Ireland in 2022

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices