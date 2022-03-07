Bonnie Ryan ties the knot in stylish suit — with summer wedding to come

Bonnie Ryan tied the knot over the weekend in a small ceremony — but promised friends a bigger wedding party is in the works.

The 29-year-old influencer and make-up artist, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, shared the news in an Instagram post.

“It was the most special day," she told her 89K followers.

Bonnie looked chic in a two-piece white suit Picture: @bonnieryan

"Our actual wedding will be early this summer but we feel very lucky to have had a beautiful start to the celebrations yesterday. Thank you for the lovely messages."

For the legal ceremony, Bonnie opted for a white suit by UK designer Nadine Merabi, which she paired with a pearl wide brimmed white hat from Tralee designer Carol Kennelly.

The MUA did her own make-up on the day.

Bonnie also shared a picture of herself and her husband John kissing (with their faces hidden from view by the wedding hat) and a video clip of the pair enjoying their first dance — but her husband's identity is being kept under wraps.

Bonnie's husband's identity is being kept under wraps Picture: @bonnieryan

“I’m not waiting on a big moment to ‘reveal’ him or anything. We just keep our relationship offline” she said previously.

“This is the job I chose but it’s not for him, it’s the most special thing in my life and I take keeping it private very seriously.

“That’s not to say I don’t love seeing other couples and relationships but it’s just not what's right for us.”

Bonnie's sister and RTÉ 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan wrote under the photo of her sister and her new brother-in-law; "This picture is the best."