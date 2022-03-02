‘I might be the first boyband grandad’: Boyzone’s Mikey Graham reveals granddaughter

Boyzone star Mikey Graham says his eldest daughter has given birth to a baby girl - and he thinks that might make him “the first boyband grandad”.

Graham, who is 49, says his daughter Hannah welcomed a baby girl in early February and the singer says life has been “wonderful” as a grandad.

“Thankfully life has been nothing but wonderful to me the last three weeks since the birth of my absolutely stunningly beautiful granddaughter Bonnie,” he writes on Twitter.

“My eldest daughter Hannah brought her into the world on February 2nd and all is well.” He jokes that he is the first grandad in a boyband.

“Think I might possibly be the first boyband grandad, even going back as far as [American group] New Kids On The Block.”

He also thanks his well-wishers for their “lovely comments” and says he felt he had to share his good news.

“As you know I tend to be a very private man but I had to share this good news with all you wonderful fans. Nice to have some good news to share for a change.”

The singer rose to fame in the 1990s in Boyzone with Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately. They disbanded in 2019 following a 25th anniversary album and tour.