Ask Niamh: Is there any way I can save money on my Center Parcs break?

There are a few ways of saving money on your Center Parcs break but not many. According to Centre Parcs their advice is to always book early to get the best prices, but they “definitely do not offer discount codes”.
On Facebook, there is a great page called “Center Parcs Longford Forest Ireland Information/Tips and Reviews”.
It has around 58,000 members sharing tips, and is a great source of information for anyone making the trip.
Center Parcs has a partnership with Tesco whereby you can use Tesco Clubcard points towards the cost of your stay.
You can also buy gift vouchers, so it might be a nice idea to ask for them as presents from friends and family.
