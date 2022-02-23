Ask Niamh: Will I really save money by switching my energy bills?

I often hear that I should change my energy provider to save money. Is it very difficult to do?

Experts tell us we should change our energy provider every one or two years religiously. We may forget to do it as many of us pay our bills now by direct debit. However try not to forget as it could save you a lot of money and is one of the easiest things you will do in order to save a few bob. Switching website Bonkers.ie says a person can save €527 a year by switching. Bonkers actually has a great comparison table on its website.