Ask Niamh: Will I really save money by switching my energy bills?

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 18:00

I often hear that I should change my energy provider to save money. Is it very difficult to do?

Experts tell us we should change our energy provider every one or two years religiously. We may forget to do it as many of us pay our bills now by direct debit. However try not to forget as it could save you a lot of money and is one of the easiest things you will do in order to save a few bob. Switching website Bonkers.ie says a person can save €527 a year by switching. Bonkers actually has a great comparison table on its website. 

All you will need to switch providers is your latest bill and a reading from your meter. You will also need your bank account details which you can get online. For electricity you will need your MPRN number and for gas you will need your GPRN number. Both of these will be on your bills. All of the hard work is then done in the background then by the energy providers and the end result for you is cheaper bills.

