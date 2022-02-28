'We are besotted': Angela Scanlon introduces the world to her baby girl

Baby Horgan The Second has arrived
'We are besotted': Angela Scanlon introduces the world to her baby girl

Angela Scanlon with baby Marnie Fae Horgan

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 16:15
Denise O’Donoghue

Presenter and podcaster Angela Scanlon has given birth to a baby girl, her second child.

Marnie Fae Horgan was born earlier this month on February 11 and The Co Meath native says she and her Cork husband Roy Horgan are head over heels in love with her.

"Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived! We are besotted," she wrote on Instagram.

The star and her entrepreneur husband already had one child, Ruby Ellen, and Scanlon revealed her second pregnancy last October when she shared a picture with her bump on Instagram with the caption: "SO, this is happening!! I’m pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour. 

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring,” she said, adding that she was feeling very lucky, excited and “nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).”

The couple married in 2014 in Co Wicklow. A former pupil of Rockwell College, Horgan is the founder of Markethub, a data analytics software business with offices in Cork and London.

Read More

‘I’m lost without her’: Maïa Dunphy pays tribute to her mum Helen

More in this section

Queues expected as popular swinging egg chair returns to supermarkets this week Queues expected as popular swinging egg chair returns to supermarkets this week
‘I’m lost without her’: Maïa Dunphy pays tribute to her mum Helen ‘I’m lost without her’: Maïa Dunphy pays tribute to her mum Helen
Phone-free discos would be more fun — and less pressure, say Irish teens Phone-free discos would be more fun — and less pressure, say Irish teens
<p>Nicola Coughlan for The Observer. Picture: @nicolacoughlan / Instagram </p>

Nicola Coughlan on her five-year journey from ‘failure’ to ‘feeling like a competition winner’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices