Bernard O'Shea: What's the most useless thing you bought during lockdown?

A very whirling mind and a very sorry wallet sprung for several small Covid purchases - plus one massive one - during the lockdown. That big purchase is plonked in front of me right now, goading me.

Let me get to some of the smaller yet no less ridiculous purchases I made over the last two years. Most of them were picked up on my scrolling Amazonia adventures. The Amazon retail river, that is.

I got obsessed with buying what I like to call “torture balls”. I have a bad hip and a dodgy left knee that keeps dislocating. It’s almost like a part of my body that wants to move out every year and a half due to my lack of maintaining any actual exercise routine.

This year I suffered a lousy rugby injury. I was in a significant front collision with the coffee table in our living room. I was watching Ireland v France on the telly (technically, it’s a rugby injury). I fell backwards onto the couch with tremendous recoil. I hurt my back. However, all was not lost as my cup of tea, four Tunnocks tea cakes, and a half-open packet of Chickatees survived.

The next day, I looked for my big giant tub of torture balls. I have amassed spiky blue ones, red oblong ones, and a wide selection of crossbred sector/cricket balls. Also, I bought three foam rollers in the last two years. Have I used them? No, however, the kids play with them regularly, so technically, they haven’t gone to waste. But in a much more accurate way, they have gone to waste. I hate to think that when they grow up, they will be in a pub in 20 years with friends recounting their favourite childhood toys. “I loved my Furby.” “I was obsessed with my Paw Patrol Tower.” “I spent hours on the foam roller.”

For some strange reason, I thought I could paint during the lockdown. I watched the documentary on Netflix about Bob Ross. He was the creator and host of “The Joy of Painting.” An instructional television program where he would show you how to paint a picture with ease within half an hour. It was one of the most-watched TV programs in the ’80s and early ’90s. On a side note, it is well worth a watch. So off I bought an easel, canvass, a few brushes, and paint.

Back in the ’80s, I remember watching Eddie the Eagle being interviewed on Saturday Morning kids TV. I was instantly infatuated with the ski jump. Later that day, as I was flying off our rusty old galvanized garage roof with two skirting boards tied around my feet, I realized I could not do the ski jump. A very similar experience happened with my artistic endeavours.

In my mind, I was going to whip up a Manet on my first go. Instead, I whipped up an impressionist style painting that resembled a load of paint that was trapped inside a nightmare and was searching for an exit on all four sides.

It’s nice to think about being an artist, but the paint wouldn’t go where I wanted it to.

One of my less embarrassing smaller purchases was a particular brand of silk pillowcase. Less awkward because I was told by my so-called friends Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore, who present the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM that it would and I quote, “change your life, make you sleep for a full eight hours straight, you’ll lose weight become more handsome and become the person you always dreamt of becoming.” (This may not be an actual quote). And it didn’t. It’s impossible to sleep on silk. The only benefit was that it was more relaxed during the summer. I would occasionally get about 30 seconds of cold compress on my cheek before my head slipped off it. Now I use it as a mini laundry basket.

But by far, the biggest regretful pandemic purchase was my air bike.

Air bikes were up there with camper vans, pizza ovens, and hot tubs as commodities in demand during the lockdown. The air bike wasn’t an impulse buy. I thought good and hard about it. It's difficult to remember now, but there was a stage where we had to stay within 2 and 5 km of our homes. Air bikes are one of those pieces of gym equipment that work the legs and arms while all the time it is giving you an intense cardio workout. That’s if you get up on it and use your arms and your legs. This is where I fell short.

The day it arrived, my wife told me, “You will never use that, and it takes up loads of space. You’ll end up using it to dry your clothes.” Well, she was wrong. I mostly use it to dry the kids' clothes. So there. Now it sits in the shed holding up a pitchfork and shovel. I’ve concluded that I either use it or sell it. But selling it means one thing. Defeat. Walking away from it because of a lack of motivation. Yet I walk every day and have invented a new three-hour squatting class called “picking the kids' crap up off the floor.”

If it were an educational course I didn’t finish or a pizza oven I didn’t use, I could justify it by telling myself that I’ll get around to it someday. But the big stupid air bike sits there looking at me, judging me and taunting me. “You should have spent your money on more foam rollers for the kids, idiot.” So I’ve decided. I’m going to get on it for 60 seconds every day. It mightn’t seem a lot, but I have to start somewhere.

If I can’t use it for 60 seconds every day, then there’s only one thing for it. Keep an eye out on Buy and Sell. It will be the air bike for sale with a bucket of foam rollers and an easel.