Bargain Hunter: Power tools, half price serums and a €12.99 pancake pan perfect for Shrove Tuesday

Bargain Hunter

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 08:39
Nicole Glennon

Prepare for pancakes 

Make Pancake Tuesday easy peasy with the €12.99 pancake pan in Lidl this week which can cook 7 pancakes at once! While you’re there, stock up on the essentials like the Choco hazelnut spread (€1) and Odlum Pancake Mix (€2.99) which comes in 5 varieties: Original, Gluten Free, American Maple, American Style and Lemon.

Face forward 

If a return to the office means a return to a full face of make-up for you — we feel your pain. Luckily, Irish brands have been dropping an array of new and affordable foundations. Those who love a full coverage look should try BPerfect Cosmetic’s new Chroma Cover Matte Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E (€22.95). Available in 36 shades, there is bound to be a near-perfect match for everyone. For lighter coverage, SoSu by SJ have recently launched their CC Me In Foundation (€24.95) with 10 dewy shades to chose from.

Power up

DIYers will want to add a trip to Aldi to their to-do list this Thursday. The German supermarket will have a range of toolbox essentials on offer including the 204 Piece Drill Bit Set €19.99 and the comprehensive XXL 100 Piece Screwdriver and Bit Set €24.99. Get the job done with the 18V Combi Drill €52.99. Ensure a perfect finish to surfaces with the 18V Multisander €59.99. Cut through wood, metal and plastic with the 18V Jigsaw €54.99, and complete odd jobs and craft projects easily and efficiently with the powerful 18V Nail Gun €109.99.

Super serum savings 

Serum has become our favourite part of our skincare routine — but it is also often the most expensive element. Pop over to Tesco where the Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum (40ml) is half price at €22.49 (originally €44.99) this week. This serum contains two hero skin ingredients, niacinamide and retinoid complex, and promises a bounty of visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. 

If you’d like to test out a range of serums to see what suits your skin, you can pick up the Alpha-H Vitamin Serum Kit for just €40.77 on Cloud10 Beauty right now. The kit contains 15ml versions of the Alpha-H Vitamin A, B, C and E serums to combat wrinkles, firm skin, clarify, lessen pigmentation, build radiance, moisturise or heal as needed! The kit is worth over €97. We think we want it for the pretty pastel bottles alone.

Losing my mother left me with a precise agony, says Andrew Garfield

