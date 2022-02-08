‘Say a prayer’: Jenny McCarthy back in Beaumont after brain surgery

Jenny McCarthy is back in hospital following brain tumour surgery.

The Irish wedding photographer, who is married to Virgin Media's Martin King, told followers she couldn’t believe she was back in Beaumont Hospital after being discharged on Saturday.

“Please say a prayer they can manage the pain for me,” she said alongside a photo of a half-eaten bowl of cornflakes.

Jenny shared an update with her followers

This past weekend, the Dubliner had told her followers she had been allowed home “to relax” after undergoing brain tumour surgery last week.

“I’ve never been so grateful, grateful to have the last week behind me,” she shared.

"It looks great, just one more little test to come back. But for now it's time to chill out on the couch and start the road to getting Jenny back to where she actually belongs."

Jenny had a brain tumour successfully removed back in 201. In January, she shared that a brain scan had flagged new activity and surgery had been recommended to remove the tumour.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2013, her husband Martin King, who presents the Six O'Clock show on Virgin Media, said he felt helpless when his wife was unwell and was glad of his faith.

“When my wife Jenny became sick a couple of years ago she was a hero. She coped by stepping outside of herself. But I felt completely helpless.

“I had to put my trust in the skills of one person to enable another person to live. I was glad I had some type of faith.”