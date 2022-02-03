‘This is for Ruth.’ Vicky Phelan dedicates Freedom of Limerick to Ruth Morrissey

Vicky Phelan has dedicated the honour of the Freedom of Limerick to fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey.

Ruth Morrissey, a proud Limerick woman, died at the age of 39 in 2020 following inaccurate readings of smear tests in 2009 and 2012.

Ruth and Paul Morrissey. Picture: Collins Courts

The award is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

CerivcalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan accepted the honour this evening in a special ceremony that was attended by her parents, her husband Jim, son Darragh and brother Robbie.

During the ceremony, the campaigner was commended for her courage, honesty, decency, integrity, strength, selflessness and resilience.

Dressed in blush tones and forest greens, Vicky said she was “blown away” by the accolade.

However, she said it was “shocking” she has become just the fifth woman in the accolade’s history to be awarded the honour, which is reserved for those who have made “exceptional or unique contributions to the common good”.

Previous recipients of the accolade include President Michael D Higgins, UL Founding President Dr Ed Walsh, JP McManus, Paul O’Connell, Maud Gonne and Terry Wogan.

I am in awe

This evening, the mother-of-two was honoured for her work in uncovering the CervicalCheck scandal and for her “tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.” In presenting Vicky with the accolade, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said there have been “far too few female recipients” of the honour.

“But if there was ever a woman to put injustices right, it for sure is Vicky Phelan.” The Mayor said he stood “in awe” of the campaigner and that she stood on a pedestal to the people of Limerick.

“If we were to build a role model, it would be in the likeness of Vicky Phelan.

“It would be built, piece by piece, on the traits synonymous with Vicky Phelan – courage, honesty, decency, integrity, strength, selflessness. These and more.

“Few in Irish society today have shown the fortitude to get back up like Vicky Phelan. She’s refused to take ‘no’ for an answer and, as we’ve all witnessed with admiration, is a force to be reckoned with.

“People in high office who unwisely thought otherwise have learned that to their detriment.”

Concluding his remarks, the Mayor thanked Vicky for her “courage, inspiration, defiance, resilience and example” adding that Limerick is with her on her journey, “every step of the way.”

CervicalCheck Tribunal

Speaking to journalists before she accepted the honour, Vicky Phelan said the CervicalCheck Tribunal has been an “abject failure.” The tribunal, which was set up as an alternative to the High Court for women to make claims, extended its closing date for the second time this week after just 11 women made a claim.

Vicky Phelan arriving at Government Buildings today before her meeting with the Taoiseach in 2018. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“We flagged at the time that this was going to happen - there is no advantage to women and families applying to the tribunal over the High Court.” The campaigner said “there is still a lot” of lessons that need to be learned from the CervicalCheck scandal and pointing to the recent Cahms scandal in Kerry.

The campaigner said she was struck by the Taoiseach’s statement on the matter as it reminded her so much of what happened with CervicalCheck.

Legacy

Asked what she would like the legacy of Vicky Phelan to be, the activist said she hopes it will be others standing up for themselves.

“One person can make a difference and if you ask questions, the worst thing that can happen is people can say no.

“Sometimes it's a hard thing to ask a hard question but if your life is on the line, you certainly should be asking questions.” “Don’t be afraid to take them on. It’s hard to take on big monoliths like the HSE… no matter what they tell you, it’s still very adversarial.. But I would hate for that to put people off.

“I am glad I did it. It opened the door for other people to get their cases heard and get justice and financial compensation for their families.” Speaking about the support from the Irish public, Vicky said she is not sure she would have been able to cope as well as she did in the States had it not been for the messages and cards she received on a daily basis.

“What I would do at night after ringing the kids was read the messages... It helped keep me calm. They really made a huge difference.”