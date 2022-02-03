Charlie Bird will introduce Bono's new song in his cloned voice on Ryan Tubridy's show

Tomorrow morning Charlie Bird will use his new cloned voice to introduce 'Crazy Mountain,' a song released by Bono for Charlie.

The song will get its first preview on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 from 9am and following the show it will be made available to the public on the Climb With Charlie social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Commenting on the song, Charlie said:

"This is an outstanding gesture. I am overjoyed and could not believe the message that I received from Bono. He has been hugely supportive of the Climb With Charlie campaign, which aims to raise funds for two amazing charities, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.’’

Charlie will climb Croagh Patrick on April 2 to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

A number of familiar Irish faces will join Charlie for the climb including CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Charlie went on to say, "I want to encourage everyone to log on to www.climbwithcharlie.ie and donate what they can or set up their own fundraisers to climb in their local area, be it climbing a set of stairs or a short walk around the house, around a local park, a walk to the beach. whatever you are able to do. Climb With Charlie is a nationwide initiative to recognize the huge physical and emotional mountains so many of us have to climb in our daily lives.’’

Charlie's relationship with the musician is longstanding. He first met Bono in Washington DC when Bono was involved in a series of humanitarian visits to the US government. At the time, Charlie was RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent.

This week, he launched a new website to promote the climb - climbwithcharlie.ie - promising a few 'exciting developments' before this weekend. He did not disappoint.

People can donate to the campaign or find out more on www.climbwithcharlie.ie. All funds raised will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.