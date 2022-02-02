Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb

Charlie Bird's motor neurone disease diagnosis has helped raise awareness of the illness in recent months, and the journalist has wasted no time using his platform to help others in the same position.
Having disclosed his "bucket-list" desire to climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo with friends and supporters, he has set about training for an April 2 excursion to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Association and Pieta House, letting people in on his daily life and preparations via social media.
In the run-up to launching a new website to promote the climb - climbwithcharlie.ie - Bird is promising a few 'exciting developments' before this weekend.
We're delighted to launch our Climb with Charlie Fundraising Campaign. Visit our website to find out how to donate or to start your own fundraiser, and tag someone who you'd like to challenge to join! https://t.co/r4WBIktd1p #ClimbWithCharlie pic.twitter.com/Ee16xTL8vR— ClimbWithCharlie (@climb_charlie) February 1, 2022
The announcement follows Sunday's reveal of 'cloned voice' technology that Bird is using to assist his speech. Synthesised by Keith Davey from Marino Software from samples of his recorded voice from the RTÉ archives, the technology will allow him to continue to communicate in his signature tones.
Among others joining the legendary reporter on his big hike will be health campaigner Vicky Phelan, former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O’Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.
Months of struggling with my voice it’s now almost gone. I am in the fortunate position, thanks to Keith Davey from Marino Software, using cutting edge technology, I will have a cloned voice soon. I want people with similar voice issues to get the same opportunity as me. pic.twitter.com/CthgwFvFWm— Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 30, 2022