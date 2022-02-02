Charlie Bird launches new website ahead of Croagh Patrick charity climb

Charlie Bird's motor neurone disease diagnosis has helped raise awareness of the illness in recent months, and the journalist has wasted no time using his platform to help others in the same position.

Having disclosed his "bucket-list" desire to climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo with friends and supporters, he has set about training for an April 2 excursion to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Association and Pieta House, letting people in on his daily life and preparations via social media.