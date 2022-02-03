'This is a lovely full circle.' Samantha Mumba to present new radio show

2000's pop icon Samantha Mumba is set to return to the airwaves — this time to present her own radio show.

The 'Gotta Tell You' hitmaker will present a Saturday night music show ‘Good Time Anthems’ on Dublin station 98FM from this weekend.

The show will feature the best of old skool, contemporary dance and R&B anthems

The Last Singer Standing judge said she is "beyond excited" to be joining the station and feels she has now come "full circle."

"As someone who grew up listening to the station and literally calling in with song requests so I could record them on my tape recorder, this is a lovely full circle."

In an interview with the Irish Examiner in October, the 39-year-old, who lives with her husband and daughter Sage in LA, said she welcomes any job that gives her a chance to come back home.

“Being offered the chance to come home for work is always a big draw for me," she said.

"I haven’t been able to be home very much in the past few years."

The singer said coming home more often is high her list of priorities and her night-time treat to herself is scrolling through MyHome.ie and Daft to see what dream home she might buy herself in the future.

“It’s just my thing, at home in bed scrolling. I do it for houses here as well, but look, ideally, I would love to be able to do 50/50 LA and Ireland."

Pre-pandemic, the mother of one said she was getting home three, four times a year, so it never felt like she was having to pick LA or Ireland.

"It was the best of both worlds," she said, "but I would definitely love to have a little base of my own just to have when I’m back.”

The Irish singer-songwriter, who shot to stardom at just 17, is part of a new shake-up at the station which will see Karl Dawson join the weekend breakfast show on 98FM.

Leanne Hanafin, Níamh Ní Chróinín and Andy Gleeson will also be new voices on the station.