Jennifer Horgan: We must reform the Leaving Cert so this mess never happens again

Anyone working in education knows it’s a balancing act.

On one side there’s the curriculum. On the other side there’s the child – their well-being, context, needs and priorities. Magic happens when the two are in equilibrium but it’s not easy to achieve for any teacher.

Each child is different, and we must negotiate the curriculum for them. The child comes first of course because children can’t learn until they know they’re safe. That foundation is everything.

This morning, students woke up to the news that they’ll sit the traditional Leaving this summer. On a curricular level, taking only the integrity of the education system into account, this is the right decision. But on a child level, the one that always take priority, it’s an awful one.

The government has their reasons. There are no state results to inform accredited grades for the 25% of students who skipped Transition Year. This argument, taken on its own, is questionable. The Junior Cert is an entirely different beast to the Leaving, and one might query its relevance in this context.

The true reason for the decision is more likely that universities cannot take another year of inflated grades, and our current exams are inextricably linked to universities.

Furthermore, the far bigger issue here has to do with accredited grades. They simply don’t work in an Irish context. Unions argue that it’s inappropriate to ask teachers to go from ‘ally’ to ‘assessor’ and so, most teachers have become de-skilled in assessing their own classes.

Teachers correct in isolation, without support or consultation with their peers. Pre examinations are sent away to private companies. In this atmosphere, rightly or wrongly, there’s no way we can expect objective accredited grades. The English system is set up for it – we’re not.

Grades were grossly inflated last year with six times as many students getting 600 points. Teachers simply don’t have an adequate level of expertise in this area. This is not to blame them; it’s simply where we’re at.

So yes, a denial of the hybrid model is the best decision from a purely educational viewpoint. I’ve certainly made the case against it in the past.

Every student will at least get the same exam now and the same marking process. But what about the child part of the balancing act?

The child is nowhere in this decision or in the way it has been made. Thousands of students, unions and the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals have asked for the hybrid model for weeks now, but their calls have been ignored.

The delay in this decision is indefensible. My students are in their second day of pre-examinations. Are these the papers they’ll sit in June? The department has promised “more choice and variety” so, presumably not.

I’ve heard so many upsetting stories this week. I’ve heard of students telling their teachers they can’t sit the mock exams because they feel like no-one cares about them. I’ve heard teachers complaining that they still have huge chunks of the course to complete.

I’ve heard of students who have missed the entire month of January isolating at home without any educational provision. Covid is still raging in our schools – all three of my own children are at home with it.

When we look at the child part of this decision, we must remind ourselves what these young people have suffered over the last two years. Ombudsman for children, Dr Niall Muldoon has backed the hybrid model for a reason.

The Child Rights Impact Statement published by his office last month reports that “School closures, together with other lockdown measures, increased children’s exposure to harm and abuse, including domestic violence. Closures also reduced opportunities for school-based professionals to identify, monitor and report on child protection and welfare concerns.”

What we’re dealing with now, with this announcement, is nothing short of a mess. The hybrid model last year was a shambles. The delay in this recent announcement is inexcusable.

So, what next?

Well, the decision has been made. We need to focus on the students now. We need to quieten the noise and let them get on with it. Any changes to the papers (and I believe these should be significant) must be announced immediately.

And adults out there, this is not the time for political point scoring. I’m not interested in opposition politicians weighing in on twitter, looking for votes. The decision has been made. We need quiet now and we need to look after our students.

And in that quiet we must, simply must reform the Leaving Cert so that this mess never forms around another child again. The hybrid model won’t be granted this year because secondary education has been swallowed up by the CAO system.

We need to take secondary education back now through a Citizen’s Assembly because our system is fundamentally broken. Students have been forgotten in today’s announcement but children are forgotten every year. Education should be child-centred.The balance is way off in our system.

We need to tip it back, tip it back towards the child. There’s been talk about it. Now is the time for action.