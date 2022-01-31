Charlie Bird to clone his voice as his speech is 'almost gone'

Charlie Bird is to have his voice cloned as his speech is now "almost gone."

The former RTÉ journalist shared the update with his followers on Twitter, sharing an amazing clip of what his cloned voice will sound like.

"Hi, I'm Charlie Bird. Last October, I was diagnosed with the terminal illness Motor Neurone Disease," the cloned voice said.

"A few weeks later in an interview with Ryan on the Late Late Show, he asked what my bucket list is and I said I wanted to climb Croagh Patrick with some of my best pals.

Months of struggling with my voice it’s now almost gone. I am in the fortunate position, thanks to Keith Davey from Marino Software, using cutting edge technology, I will have a cloned voice soon. I want people with similar voice issues to get the same opportunity as me. pic.twitter.com/CthgwFvFWm — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 30, 2022

"Within minutes, social media went mad offering to support me and that's how climbwithcharlie.ie was born.

"In this very difficult chapter of my life, I want people to reach out the hand of friendship to one another," the voice went on.

"Every day people across this country are battling with their own mountains, with physical and mental issues. So, on Saturday April 2, I will climb Croagh Patrick in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, two charities close to my heart.

"Aside from raising essential funds, I want this campaign to encourage people across Ireland to climb a mountain in their own local area to raise funds and also to recognise the physical and mental mountains many people have to climb every single day.

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and their dog Tiger in Murrisk at the foot of Croagh Patrick

"All money raised will be divided evenly between the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, so please climb, climb, climb and reach out the hand of friendship.

"Thanks and stay safe."

In the tweet, Charlie thanked Keith Davey from Marino Software, who is working on his cloned voice using cutting edge technology.

Charlie said he is in a fortunate position that he will have a cloned voice soon and he wants people with similar voice issues "to get the same opportunity" as him.

A number of familiar Irish faces will join Charlie for the climb on April 2 including CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O’Donell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.