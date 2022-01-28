Lynsey Bennett: ‘Germany is vital — I want to try more things to live.’

The CervicalCheck campaigner said she has been 'brought back to reality' as she shared a treatment update late last night
Lynsey Bennett shared a treatment update with her followers Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 08:31
Nicole Glennon

Lynsey Bennett has said she has been “brought back to reality” as she shared a treatment update.

The CervicalCheck campaigner said while her tumours haven’t started anywhere new, “my bowel one isn’t playing ball and in a matter of weeks has grown again.” 

“To add to the mix I have had a bleed this evening too.” 

The Longford woman has been updating her Instagram followers on her cancer treatment, and has recently shared how crucial it is that she attends a specialist cancer clinic in Germany soon.

“Germany has never been so vital,” she said last night.

“I want to try more things to live.” 

Lynsey Bennett is hoping to get to Germany for treatment soon

Sharing a photo she took on Wednesday morning after her PICC line (a peripherally inserted central catheter line used to give someone chemotherapy treatment or other medicines) was cleaned and flushed she said: “Thought if you cover my arm you wouldn’t think I was a patient in an oncology.” 

The mother of two shared that she ended up getting her PICC line out altogether after 10 months and she was looking forward to standing under her rain shower head properly for the first time — adding that she’d love to do an ice bath soon too.

“The three attempts to get a vein to get a line in for giving the radioactive and glucose solution for PET scan the day before should have scared the hell out of me, but I’ve grown so much around my fear and trauma.

“Anyone who has encountered myself and needles in the past wouldn’t have believed their eyes Tuesday.

The warm water-filled gloves. Picture: @cancerwithgratitude / Instagram

It was still incredibly tough but I didn’t cry or threaten to walk out. I just tried to joke about needing so many of the 'boyfriend' warm water-filled gloves you see in the pictures being used to get my veins to come out.” 

Lynsey shared that she has two “fabulous friends” visiting tomorrow before she leaves, followed by some bridesmaid shopping this weekend and maybe even some “disco lights".

“Germany, fingers crossed, is coming soon, but happening a week later than what I hoped. I have one more meeting Monday for it — then hopefully I can get booking the boat.”

