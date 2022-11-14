'We’re all storming the heavens for you': Vicky Phelan's support from home while in US

“Do you know what I’m scared of most? It’s of not coming back or coming back in a coffin.”

On January 9, 2021 Vicky Phelan spoke to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show about travelling to America to engage in a trial of drug M7824, directed by Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland.

This was a different Vicky to the one we were used to seeing or hearing. Gone was Vicky the activist and in her place was Vicky the woman. Vicky the mother.

Outrageously respected by the Irish people

The show served as a starting point of what would be Vicky’s American odyssey, a journey where she would take us along as she navigated the American health system and recovered from the effects of extreme treatment, mostly in solitude.

Tubridy pointed out how “outrageously respected” by the Irish people she was.

Vicky acknowledged the support and love she received from the public. “I do know that, and I love it. That’s what drives me to do what I do — to help people.”

From the outset, she gave us a front-row seat to her experience and gained legions of followers on social media as a result. A Facebook page called Vicky’s Tribe was created the day after her appearance on The Late Late Show with the intention of providing updates on her journey. At the time of writing, Vicky’s Tribe has 131,000 followers.

At the Irish Examiner, each story that we published about Vicky and her progress resonated deeply with our readers, many of them posting comments of love and support for Vicky across our social media channels.

A light to guide the way

Vicky Phelan receiving her first dose of M7824 on February 9 2021. Picture: Twitter

On January 26, as Vicky prepared to undergo her first round of treatment, Ireland responded with a wave of light. All over the country, people lit candles in support, posting photographs along with messages and prayers of love. A reader on our Facebook page wrote, “you’ve got the whole of Ireland praying for you,” while another said “all women owe you a debt of gratitude for being such a strong pioneer. We’re all storming the heavens for you”.

People power did this

In February, Vicky fell victim to a cyberattack, receiving a “beyond disgusting message” from a person claiming to be holding her Instagram account hostage.

In true Vicky style, she bounced back in a number of days, thanking ‘people power’ for helping to recover her Instagram account and directing followers to a new Instagram account where she would continue to document her journey.

Sophisticated bad girls

Vicky Phelan providing an update on social media following her fourth round of cancer treatment in Maryland. Picture: Instagram.

While in the middle of treatment, Vicky participated in the Irish Examiner’s online seminar marking International Women’s Day.

Vicky shared that former president Mary Robinson once told her that she preferred the term‘sophisticated bad girl’ to ‘stubborn bitch’.

Using the interview as a platform for change, she urged mothers to see themselves as they do their children.

“I often think if women channelled that fierce maternal drive that we have to protect our children into advocating for themselves, my God we’d be powerful,” she told the audience.

Weekly routine

As a news organisation, we knew how important it was to report on Vicky’s progress. Our readers reflected the mood of Ireland, their outrage on her behalf palpable, and hopes that by connecting across social channels, their prayers and well wishes would make their way to their destination.

Irish Examiner readers respond to her news of returning home for palliative chemotherapy.

Vicky’s updates began to settle into something of a pattern. If she had not posted by a Tuesday evening (Irish time), it usually meant that her treatment had taken its toll on her body, and she needed more time to recover.

With each story, our readers responded with a waterfall of emotion in their comments.

In the truest show of Irish faith, we were attempting to lift Vicky up. In place of the quiet hand on her shoulder or the loaf of bread on her doorstep, we were conveying our love and our prayers across social media.

Homesick and heartsick

In May, she shared her experience of a particularly tough round of treatment, saying “it’s times like this that you want to see people that you love”.

Messages of strength and support flooded across our social platforms, assuring Vicky that prayers were being said and sending love.

“Hang in there Vicky you’re doing great pet,” wrote one follower.

Vicky did not shy away from the hard parts of her treatment. In emotive video updates, she shared her heartbreak at being away from her family, especially her children. At times, the physical distance between them weighed heavily on her heart.

On May 20, she said, “I’m tired and homesick I suppose ... it’s just hard when you’re going through it on your own.”

A visit home to boost spirits

Vicky Phelan with her family after arriving back to Dublin Airport after spending six months in the US undergoing treatment. Picture: Instagram

At the beginning of June, she shared the news that she would be able to come home to visit her family. A visibly emotional Vicky took to social media to say: “I’m coming home in early July … The difference it makes just to know that I’m coming home is something else ... It’s really given me a much-needed boost.”

She described how the online support she receives from home continues to help get her through.

“I never felt lonely and that’s important to me. ”

A change in circumstance

Following a post about returning home at the end of June, it was weeks before Vicky’s next video update.

Back in America, and describing herself as an “emotional basket case”, she shared the news that she was considering embarking on a new trial treatment.

Two weeks later, Vicky explained that she had spent some time weighing up the options that had been presented to her.

Explaining that her pain had increased significantly over the last number of months, proton beam therapy — a treatment not available in Ireland — might give her an extra six months of life.

“If I could go home at the end of this round of treatment, which only takes about five weeks I’d be home around November. I’d be home for Christmas,” she said in a post.

Vicky Phelan's last video update from the US on September 16, 2021.

On October 3, Vicky shared the news that she had returned home to Ireland and would be engaging in palliative chemotherapy. Signposting her news as ‘good news/bad news,’ she said; “The ‘good’ news is that I can still have treatment and that this treatment will keep me alive until Christmas at least.

“The bad news is that the treatment I am about to start on is extremely toxic and will take its toll on my body and my mind.”

Amazing, inspirational, powerful, brave — four words that featured in almost all of the comments from our readers reacting to this news — captured the indomitable spirit of this magnificent warrior woman.