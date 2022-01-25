Holly Willoughby: I was always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded by others

Holly Willoughby has said she was "always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded" by the people around her.

The This Morning presenter, who recently published her memoir Reflections, said her younger self would be surprised at her adult self speaking out, saying she “wasn’t confident enough” as a child.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Willoughby said: "It took a really long time to build up my confidence and resilience and get to the point where the stuff in this book had to come out and I wasn’t afraid of what people might think of it.”

The 40-year-old also discussed her new lifestyle website Wylde Moon which explores topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing."

Willoughby said the platform’s name comes from an old word for wild, which usually means ‘untamed’ and was used in reference to women.

She said she wanted to be an “untamed woman” because she feels that, if anyone tries to tame her, then she is fitting into “the parameters that somebody else has created”.

The mother-of-three said it took her a long time to build up the confidence to say what is in her new book Picture: Ian West/PA

The mother-of-three said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky”.

She said she was inspired to launch the platform while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 – and exploring the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word 'wacky' got used a lot. I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody

“If it doesn’t fit with what your thoughts and expectations of me are, well then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I can’t change that. I don’t want to change that. And I’m not going to change that. This is me.”

The Wylde Moon platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style, and family.

Willoughby feels that people struggle with some of the ideas of her lifestyle brand, adding: “I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody.

“It’s not, ‘Come and meditate with me,’ or, ‘Look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s, ‘Please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.'”