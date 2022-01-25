'Today my voice is almost gone.' Charlie Bird shares health update

Charlie Bird has revealed his voice is “almost gone” in an emotional health update to Twitter followers.

The broadcaster, who has recently been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, shared an old video of himself singing Happy Birthday to his beloved cockapoo Tiger on the platform.

“Someone found this on Twitter recently,” he wrote.

"Someone found this on Twitter recently," he wrote. "I put it up a few years ago...In a way it is a stark reminder of how far I have now travelled...Today my voice is almost gone. But thankfully Tiger can still sing. I will still be climbing Croagh Patrick on April 2nd."

“I put it up a few years ago...In a way it is a stark reminder of how far I have now travelled...Today my voice is almost gone. But thankfully Tiger can still sing.”

The former RTÉ journalist has previously spoken about how important Tiger is in his life, and even brought his pooch along to a Late Late Show interview earlier this month.

Tiger and Charlie Bird on The Late Late Show Picture: RTÉ

Speaking to 'The Hard Shoulder' on Newstalk in October, Charlie said he hated dogs for years but his wife Claire Mould “forced” him to get one.

“I have come to adore that creature.

“He has got me through some of the most difficult days of my life.”

Charlie will climb Croagh Patrick on April 2 to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

A number of familiar Irish faces will join Charlie for the climb including CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O’Donell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.