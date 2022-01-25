‘It’s getting very real:’ Jenny McCarthy shares update ahead of brain surgery

The Irish wedding photographer, who is married to Virgin Media's Martin King, will be going in for surgery next Wednesday
Jenny McCarthy shared the update on Instagram

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 06:15
Nicole Glennon

Jenny McCarthy has said things are getting "very real" as she prepares for brain tumour surgery next week.

The Irish wedding photographer, who is married to Virgin Media's Martin King, will go under the knife next Wednesday after discovering a tumor on her brain.

Jenny, who had a brain tumour successfully removed back in 2011, shared that a brain scan had flagged new activity earlier this month.

Jenny McCArthy and Martin King pictured at the Irish Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

“This means there is some 'swollen tissue' which is probably a tumour growing back,” she explained, but thankfully, the tumour is not malignant.

The Dubliner told followers that she will be taking six weeks off after the surgery to recover with her “sidekick and partner” Amy looking after all her shoots while she recuperates.

