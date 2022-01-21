Kathryn Thomas celebrates birthday in style ahead of Late Late appearance this evening

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas celebrated her birthday in style this week.

The RTÉ presenter and mum of two turned 43 on Thursday, and celebrated with a trip to Kildare’s luxury K Club.

Kathryn Thomas celebrated her 43rd birthday in style this week

Kathryn, who welcomed baby Grace in October, shared a number of snaps on her Instagram of the lavish day-out including a dip in the hot tub and lounging in the hotel’s renowned spa.

Kathryn Thomas shared some envy inducing snaps from the K Club

She also shared a video of herself dancing around the hotel room in the K Club’s luxury bathrobe and a mirror selfie of her evening dress.

Kathryn will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late show tonight alongside this year’s Operation Transformation leaders.

The presenter had been due to appear on last week’s show but had to miss it after testing positive for Covid-19.