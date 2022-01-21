Kathryn Thomas celebrates birthday in style ahead of Late Late appearance this evening

The Operation Transformation presenter was due to appear last week but missed the show due to testing positive for Covid-19
Kathryn Thomas stunned in a beautiful cream midi dress

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 09:35
Nicole Glennon

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas celebrated her birthday in style this week.

The RTÉ presenter and mum of two turned 43 on Thursday, and celebrated with a trip to Kildare’s luxury K Club.

Kathryn, who welcomed baby Grace in October, shared a number of snaps on her Instagram of the lavish day-out including a dip in the hot tub and lounging in the hotel’s renowned spa.

She also shared a video of herself dancing around the hotel room in the K Club’s luxury bathrobe and a mirror selfie of her evening dress.

Kathryn will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late show tonight alongside this year’s Operation Transformation leaders.

The presenter had been due to appear on last week’s show but had to miss it after testing positive for Covid-19.

