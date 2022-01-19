'He's everything': Lisa McHugh welcomes baby boy with fiancé Nathan

The country music singer has welcomed her first child 
Lisa McHugh has given birth to a boy. 

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 09:19
Nicole Glennon

Country music star Lisa McHugh has welcomed her first child with fiancé Nathan Khan.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Glasgow-born singer shared a photo of her newborn son's tiny hand with the caption: “He’s finally here and he’s everything".

Picture: @lisa_mchugh / Instagram
The 33-year-old got engaged to Nathan last July, announcing her pregnancy a month later.

Fellow country-music singer Una Healy congratulated Lisa in the comment section writing “Congratulations Lisa! Xxx," as did Jake Carter who commented, "Congrats Mchugh ❤️."

Influencer and makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone also shared good wishes commenting “Aww congratulations 💙."

