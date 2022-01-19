Getting married? Pros share the top beauty dos and don'ts for brides

Don’t: Skip the makeup trial

Every bridal makeup artist recommends a trial appointment. “I suggest having it three months prior to the big day,” says Navan-based artist, Pamela Matthews. “One trial is plenty. As a professional, I'm trained in how to perfect the skin regardless of any concerns. If the bride’s skin changes before the day, I can easily alter my approach. We can experiment with looks for as long as it takes for her to be happy. All of this can be covered in one trial by a good makeup artist.”

Do: Trial everything against white

Makeup by Aoife Callaghan. Picture: Lima Conlon Photography

Wear white (preferably the same shade of white as your dress) and take video and lots of pictures. Makeup artist and author, Lisa Potter-Dixon, recommends a loose white t-shirt that’s easy to remove over your head. If your dress is strapless, wear a bandeau bra even while having makeup done to avoid marks. Do hair before makeup to avoid a melt-down.

Do: Buck the trends

Getting too trendy with your wedding look may return to haunt you.

Makeup technology improves all the time, and an artist may be able to introduce you to a photogenic new foundation formula. Dublin bridal makeup artist, Aoife Callaghan, recommends Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40 at arnotts.ie, Charlotte Tilbury’s latest.

Stylistic trends, however, are made to expire. Your makeup shouldn’t signal the decade you got married. Keep it classic — though colour needn’t be off the menu.

“Rose gold, pink, purple, mauve and green work beautifully and add just the right amount of colour without being overpowering,” says Pamela Matthews.

Do: Remember less is more

Applying too much eye makeup, highlighter, contour, and even powder can feel like simply “making an effort” when you are nervous. Emotions will be high at your wedding, and it is easy to over-blush flushed cheeks. Lip gloss can wind up on your veil or the groom. Cream-based, long-wearing formulas and waterproof mascara can bolster your restraint.

“I do love a long-lasting lipstick, says Pamela. “Mac Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Syrup, €22, is one of my favourites.”

Do: Consider the light

Take all your trial photos in circumstances similar the those in which you’ll be married. Pay careful attention to your base. How does your tan look? Sheer foundation may not provide enough camouflage in daylight, but full-coverage makeup may look mask-like. An SPF foundation with mineral filters can reflect the light in an odd way.

Makeup by Pamela Matthews. Picture: Darren Byrne Photography

Makeup artist, Lisa Eldridge, warns that shimmery powder can look harsh with flash photography, especially when layered over brightening concealer and foundation. Glitter is to be avoided at all costs and may even create white spotting in photos.

Don’t: Skip the body makeup

Even if you don’t tan for the wedding, your back and décolleté will probably need help blending seamlessly with your facial makeup. Your makeup artist should be able to match the shades, or you could try a face and body formula. Meghan Markle’s artist, Daniel Martin, famously went with Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, €39.50 at boots.ie, in 2018.

Don’t: Go compare

This moment in your life is incomparable. Social media is a wonderful way for brides to share their joy and some of us pore over Vows in The New York Times, 27 Dresses-style, but neither is the healthiest viewing when planning your big day. This goes double for planning bridal hair and beauty, which is about celebrating the woman your partner loves. That which is you is nobody else and you’re their chosen one.