Champ of the week: 'The hairdresser came in on her day off and wouldn't take money'

Deirdre Moran nominates Evolution Hair Studio, Ballincollig, Cork
Champ of the week: Evolution Hair Studio in Ballincollig, Cork.

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 06:00

Deirdre said Evolution Hair Studio undertook a ‘fantastic act of kindness’ for her mum recently.

“I phoned Evolution Hair Studio to say that my mother will be going into Marymount in the next few days and I asked them if it would be possible for her to get a wash and blow dry before she went there. 

"They didn’t even hesitate even though it was literally the last minute and Celeine who would usually do my mum’s hair was off. When my mum arrived, they had phoned Celeine to come in on her day off and do my mum’s hair. 

"To top it off they wouldn’t take any payment from her. It made my mum so happy that someone could be so kind and as a family, we are so appreciative of all the care and attention that they gave my mum. 

"I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them as great stylists and a great bunch of people too.” 

  • Do you have a business you would like to nominate for Champ of the Week? Contact hennessy.niamh@gmail.com or on Twitter on @ni22 - DMs open.

Champ of the Week: Banba Toymaster in Dublin should be proud of their staff

