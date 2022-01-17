It could have been you: How we would have spent that €19m Lotto jackpot

Although the National Lottery has revealed that the winning €19.06 million Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo, some of us are still undoubtedly dreaming of the plans we had if it had been us. The endless options of a luxury penthouse, sports car or family holiday could have been a reality, but how much do these items and experiences actually cost? So out of the kindness of our heart — and the belief that someday we too will get lucky — we have created a list of ways to spend those millions.

Properties and islands

You could live your best medieval and contemporary life in a castle situated on the Ring of Kerry for €4.5 million. ‘An Culu’ is a truly unique property situated on the shore of Kenmare Bay, with beautiful panoramic views over the bay and beyond to the Caha Mountains. Internally, the castle has been finished to an exceptionally high standard but personally, we were sold on the magnificent grotto-style swimming pool complex.

Coliemore, Dalkey

If you were looking for a detached Victorian waterfront mansion closer to Dublin, Coliemore in Dalkey for €10.5 million has remarkable views that stretch from Dun Laoghaire over the bay to Howth peninsula. Its own private harbour could be a great home for one of the many private jets you could buy. It’s also a five-minute walk to the Dart station, if you ever got fed up with your Lamborghini.

Mannion's Island

How often did we also dream of a private island we could get away to during Covid? Well, with €19 million you would be spoilt for choice. For example, West Calf Island (La Laonna) is the most westerly of the three Calf Islands in West Cork. The island comprises 25 hectares (62 acres) freehold and is some 4km off the west Cork coast. The price has not been disclosed, yet by looking at similar islands that have sold, it should be under €10 million. Other available private islands in Cork that range from €245,000 to €770,000 are Lees Island, Mannion Island and Shore Island.

Holidays

Nothing would be better than January in the hot sun. Starting your holiday would instantly be stress-free in an Emirates first-class cabin as it’s said to be more luxurious than some hotels and can cost up to €50,000 for a round trip.

A private retreat in Fiji

For a resort stay that includes a gorgeous sea and mountain view, the lovely Villa Alang Alang in Cannes, France is slightly quirky and exotic and has eight suite-style bedrooms and your own private staff to serve you during your stay for approximately €35,000 a night.

Maldives

For a total sea escape you could check in to St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort where for four nights (starting at €130,000) you can stay at one of the largest overwater villas in the Maldives and if you want to fully submerge yourself into the experience, you could check out the most expensive hotel in the world, the Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine Hotel, (€150,000 a night).

Investment pieces

A Manet painting

There is a lot you can purchase for even under a million euro that would pay off in the future. Ferraris start at €400,000 or perhaps a famous Édouard Manet painting for around a million.

Other options include a Bell Ranger helicopter (one million), a racehorse (€200,000), Rolex watch (€56,000), Macallan 78-Year-Old Red Collection Whiskey (€100,000) or simply a lifetime supply of ice cream. The choices would be infinite.