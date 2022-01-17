Mayo town that sold winning €19m Lotto ticket revealed 

Castlebar may have retained its title as one of the county's luckiest locations after the National Lottery has revealed that the winning €19.06million Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in the Mayo town.

The National Lottery has this morning confirmed that the winning Lotto jackpot ticket from Saturday night’s draw was sold in Castlebar in Co Mayo.

The lucky Castlebar player has created history by becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game.

However, the National Lottery has also stated that it is still waiting to hear from the winner and is urging players in the Mayo town to check their tickets.

The capped jackpot has been rolling since June 9 equalling 62 games in total without a winner. As a result, an outright winner had been guaranteed for Saturday night's draw.

Prior to this, Castlebar, with a population of just over 12,000, had three jackpot wins totalling €61 million in the space of six years as of 2020.

In February 2020, Castlebar celebrated its third EuroMillions jackpot win as it was revealed that Mulroy’s Londis had sold the winning ticket for the whopping €17million EuroMillions jackpot.

The first Castlebar EuroMillions jackpot was won in April 2014 when a prize worth €15million was claimed on a ticket sold in the Mayo town.

A National Lottery spokesperson described Saturday night’s Lotto draw as “an incredibly exciting event” which saw players in every county in Ireland win big in the draw.

We are still waiting to hear from Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner from Castlebar.

“We are urging all of our players in from Saturday night’s draw to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the big winners, you should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie so that arrangements can be made for your prize to be paid.”

The winning numbers for Saturday 15 January 2022 were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23.

The details of the winning store will officially be revealed on Wednesday morning.