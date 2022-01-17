10 cheerful reads that will give you the warm and fuzzies this Blue Monday 

Mondays are always a bit of a slog. But Blue Monday - the third Monday in January - is apparently the most depressing of all the Mondays.

Whether you're feeling the blues today, or just want to add some positivity in to your day, these 10 cheerful reads from our 2021 archives are guaranteed to give you the warm and fuzzies.

1. This story about an Irish couple besotted with their baby - born via surrogate

It was one of our favourite stories from last year. Sandra and Matthew Lynch, well-known around Trim as the owners of The Old Rectory B&B, paid more than €38,000 for the whole surrogacy procedure for their newborn daughter - but they said you can't put a price on a miracle.

Read: Irish couple who paid €38k for surrogacy process 'besotted' with baby Lottie

2. The story about how much a charity shoebox can mean

Josipa Akinradewo and her husband Kunle with their Children Hannah and Jakov working on the Team Hope Showboxes. Picture : Eamon Ward

Kilrush-based Josipa Akinradewo talked to Helen O'Callaghan for this gorgeous story that shows just how much a charity shoebox can mean. As a child in war-torn Croatia, Josipa was delighted to receive a charity Christmas shoebox and to this day she keeps a pair of pink scissors she received in the shoebox. Now her own children make up their own shoeboxes for charity.

Read: I got a charity shoebox as a child and now my own kids send them for Christmas

3. This piece about the love between a father and daughter

This article from Irish Examiner columnist Pat Fitzpatrick made us well up the first time - and the second time. Keep the tissues handy.

Read: Learner Dad: She slips her hand into mine and I nearly fall over with happiness

4. 'Did someone order a grandson for Christmas?'

The couple surprised Fergus’ parents first, before travelling to Donegal on Monday to surprise the McCaffertys.

The past two or even three years have been full of missed birthdays, weddings, and new arrivals. This video of two sets of grandparents meeting their grandson for the first time is just precious.

Watch: Irish grandparents meet one-year-old grandson for the first time

5. 84-year-old cyclist gets a new set of wheels

84-year-old Angela is well-loved by the people of Limerick and is a familiar sight cycling on the streets of the city. Her reaction to being gifted a new bike from The Bike Shop in the city is adorable.

Watch: 84-year-old Angela beams as Limerick bike shop gifts her a new set of wheels

6. One of Irish Twitter's best moments

Look, it can be grim sometimes, but Irish Twitter can also offer up some great laughs on occasion. This piece from Martha Brennan pulls out some highlights from a thread back in August that was doing the rounds. Started by @janky_jane, users recount some of the best takedowns of people who have 'tried to be fashionable in Ireland.' That 80s dig was pure gold.

Read: People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

7. A wedding dress never worn — but for the happiest of reasons

Linda Kelly's Ted Baker dress

An unworn wedding dress might sound like a sad story but this dress never had an outing for one of the happiest reasons possible. We won't spoil it for you.

Read: Free: A wedding dress never worn — but for the happiest of reasons

8. Ruby's coming home

Gardaí have reunited stolen dog Ruby to her family in Midleton, Co. Cork after being found in the UK.

We love a happy ending. This story about a stolen springer spaniel being returned to her family in Midleton, Co Cork really put a smile on our face.

Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being tracked down in the UK

9. Couple rescue dog stranded in Wicklow mountains

Did you really think we'd only have one dog story on this list? Ciara Nolan and her boyfriend, François are keen adventurers and on one weekend hike last February they came across a distressed and shivering golden retriever. The couple wrapped her up in a coat, carried her on their backs for 10K, and documented the whole thing on TikTok account.

Watch: Couple rescue dog stranded on the Wicklow mountains for two weeks

10. January Blues

If you're still feeling blue, have a read of Esther N McCarthy's yarn from this time last year - it'll give you a giggle.

Read: Bye, bye, January 2021, you were the WORST