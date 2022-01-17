Blue Monday gets better: Paul Mescal is back on our screens tonight

Blue Monday gets better: Paul Mescal is back on our screens tonight

Paul Mescal and Dafhyd Flynn star in Drifting, a short film made in Longford

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 08:21
Nicole Glennon

Paul Mescal is back on our screens tonight in a short film, and his O'Neill's shorts are returning with him.

The Normal People actor stars in Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney's short film Drifting, which will have its TV premiere on RTÉ tonight as part of its Shortscreen programme. 

The film stars Bafta award winner Paul Mescal alongside Dafhyd Flynn and Lorcan Cranitch, with an original score by Galway electronic producer Daithí.

Drifting tells the story of Cian (Mescal) and Pat (Flynn), best friends who have been joined at the hip since they were kids and have the run of their small town in the midlands. Cian is content to coast through a life of booze and casual hook-ups (including with other fella's girlfriends) while Pat has grown weary of his surroundings. 

The film takes place over 24 hours where Cian’s erratic behaviour pushes Pat to breaking point. The film is described as "an exploration of the effects of emigrations and the unspoken tenderness in male friendship."

The short was filmed in Longford with assistance from Creative Ireland Longford and was produced by Longford natives Chris Higgins, Tomás Devaney and Jason Gaynor. 

Paul Mescal poses for photographers with his Leading Actor award for his role in 'Normal People' backstage at the BAFTAs

Writer and director Robert Higgins said he is delighted that Drifting is having its TV premiere as part of RTÉ’s Shortscreen programme.

"This film has been a real passion project for us from the beginning and the whole community of Granard rowed in behind us to help make it a reality. 

"We’re really excited to share it with everyone"

Drifting airs at 11:55pm on RTÉ 2 tonight.

Paul Mescal reveals why he left  social media... it's not why you'd expect

Person: Paul MescalPerson: Dafhyd Flynn
