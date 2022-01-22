Wedding of the Week: 'It was Baltic' as Cork couple Heather and Greg said 'I do' in Kerry

Cork couple Heather Connolly and Greg O’Brien got engaged on Christmas Day in 2018 in New York.

Their paths had crossed a year and a half earlier. “We met one sunny day in June 2017 in Greg’s local pub in Blackpool,” said Heather. “I was in there with my friend Sabrina Daly when Greg approached and we got chatting and it went from there.”

Heather Connolly and Greg O'Brien got married at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Greg surprised Heather by popping the question on what was the first festive season spent away from home for both of them.

“It was very romantic, in our hotel room on Christmas morning. I had no idea he would propose! Greg had planned it with my sister, Dawn!” said Heather.

Heather Connolly and Greg O’Brien and Abbey O'Brien

Fast-forward a couple of years, and last February the couple bought their own home together in Ballyphehane, where they live along with Greg’s daughter and Heather’s stepdaughter Abbey.

And in November, Heather, from Ballyphehane, and Greg, from Farranree, headed for the first destination they enjoyed a getaway together to exchange wedding vows.

Heather Connolly and Greg O'Brien with Dawn Tynan, Sabrina Daly, Mia Tynan, Darren O'Brien, Keith O'Brien and Danny O'Leary

“We got married in Muckross Park Hotel & Spa — both the reception and afters were held there,” said the bride.

“We picked Muckross because it was the first place we went away together, basically — and we fell in love with the hotel.”

Heather Connolly and Greg O'Brien with Joy Connolly and Mick Connolly and Kathleen O'Brien and Billy O'Brien

Paul Corcoran was the celebrant for the ceremony, while Mícheál O’Sullivan, award-winning wedding photographer, captured the big day on camera, including a photoshoot in Killarney National Park.

Daughter Abbey O’Brien also took the starring role of flower girl on the big day, along with Greg’s niece, Olivia O’Donovan.

“It was also my birthday on the day we got married — I had to make sure the anniversary would never be forgotten — so Abbey handing me gifts from both herself and Greg that morning made it special,” said Heather.

By their sides also were the bride’s parents, Joy and Mick Connolly, and the groom’s mother, Kathleen O’Brien, and her partner, Billy O’Brien.

Heather’s sister, Dawn Tynan, was her maid of honour while her friend, Sabrina Daly, took on bridesmaid duties along with her niece, Mia Tynan.

Greg O'Brien with Darren O'Brien and Keith O'Brien

Greg’s brothers, Darren O’Brien and Keith O’Brien, were best man and groomsman respectively while his friend, Danny O’Leary, was a groomsman.

“We both thought we would have a big wedding as it was booked before Covid, and thank God, we were able to keep to the original date, and we never had to change it,” said Heather.

“Even though a few faces were missed, the seating was placed so well that we didn’t have that big, empty room feeling. The day itself flew, with everything going to plan and rain even held off while photos were being taken — even though it was Baltic I don’t think I could feel it; the adrenaline flowed for the day!”

Heather's wedding dress is from Vows in Blarney and her hair was styled by Joann Henderson with makeup by Sandra Flynn

Heather sourced her wedding dress in Vows in Blarney and the bridal hairstyling was by Joann Henderson with makeup by Sandra Flynn.

“Greg and the groomsmen along with several guests rented their suits from Morley’s, Cork,” added the bride.

The videography service was by DG Video; with Tie the Knot Weddings creating the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds hope to organise their honeymoon this summer. “Greece would definitely be our choice when things settle down,” said the bride.

Heather is a pharmacy technician and Greg works in the airline industry.

