Champ of the Week: Banba Toymaster in Dublin should be proud of their staff

Michelle said that she was laden down with shopping bags and while in Banba Toymaster on Mary Street she asked if she could leave her bags for ten minutes in the shop while she went to collect a book from the bookshop.
She said the staff couldn’t have been nicer and that they even put a little joke on the receipt so other staff would know it was her when she was collecting her bags.
As Michelle points out - it costs nothing to be nice and she said the owners of the store should be very proud of their staff.